Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced the appointment of Greg Betz to the position of Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned executive, Betz brings broad experience leading complex, international organisations.

Most recently, Greg led Microsoft FastTrack, an organisation of more than 1,000 engineers in 35 countries that deliver cloud conversions to Microsoft's largest cloud customers.

"Greg is an accomplished executive with a proven track record of delivering operational excellence to transform businesses and drive growth," said Eric Clark, president and CEO of Manhattan Associates. "His appointment is yet another proof point of our commitment to expanding the depth and experience of our team to drive faster cloud adoption, and I am confident that his forward-thinking, result-oriented approach will play a pivotal role in our next phase of rapid growth."

In his new position, Greg will play a key role in helping scale the operational frameworks around conversions and renewals, as well as drive the next generation of our partner model across Global System Integrators, Manhattan Specialists and Technology partners.

"Manhattan is an established industry leader with endless possibilities. There is a clear need for what Manhattan delivers simple yet innovative solutions that function seamlessly and create a unified supply chain," said Greg Betz. "I look forward to working with this outstanding team to accelerate revenue and business expansion."

Receive up-to-date news directly from Manhattan on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251030746753/en/

Contacts:

James Canham-Ash

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

jash@manh.com