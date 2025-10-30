

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, 4503.T), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported a surge in net profit for the first half. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the drugmaker posted a net income of JPY 147.635 billion, or JPY 82.17 per share, higher than JPY 73.511 billion, or JPY 40.91 per share, in the same period last year. Operating income stood at JPY 199.378 billion as against the prior year's JPY 93.710 billion.



Revenue was JPY 1.030 trillion, up from JPY 935.621 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its guidance.



For fiscal 2025, Astellas Pharma now expects a net profit of JPY 180 billion, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 130 billion. Basic earnings per share are now anticipated to be at JPY 100.50 against the earlier outlook of JPY 72.61 per share. The company now expects revenue of JPY 2.030 trillion, compared with the earlier expectation of JPY 1.930 trillion.



For fiscal 2024, the drug maker had posted a net profit of JPY 50.747 billion, or JPY 28.35 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 1.912 trillion.



