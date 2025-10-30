

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines (JAPSY, 9201.T), Thursday reported increased profit for its first half compared to last year driven by higher revenues.



For the six-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent an increase by 35.6 percent to 67.65 billion yen from 49.88 billion yen last year. Basic earnings per share were 150.11 yen higher than 114.1 yen a year ago.



The company's earnings before interest and tax or EBIT rose to 109.71 billion yen, up by 28 percent from 85.69 billion yen the prior year.



For the reported period, operating profit improved to 106.41 billion yen from 85.90 million yen last year.



In the first-half, revenue grew to 983.92 billion yen from 901.82 billion yen for the comparable period.



For the full year, the company now expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 115 billion yen up 7.4 percent, EBIT estimated to be 200 billion yen an increase of 16 percent, and the revenue expected to be up 7.2 percent to 1,977.0 billion yen from last year.



The company stated that the annual dividend forecast of 92 yen per share remain unchanged and the interim dividend has been set at 46 yen per share.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the stock closed on Wednesday's regular trading at 2.48 percent lower at 2793 yen.



