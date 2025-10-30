

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales expanded for the fourth straight month in September, though marginally, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, slower than the 1.1 percent increase in August.



Sales of durables grew 0.4 percent over the month, and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, rebounded 0.3 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased slightly to 4.3 percent in September from 4.4 percent in August. The overall expansion was mainly driven by 8.1 percent more sales in durables.



