

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L) reported strong performance for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025. New business profit was $705 million, representing a 13 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Annual premium equivalent (APE) sales climbed 10 per cent to $1.716 billion. These results reflect performance highlights on a constant exchange rate basis.



CEO Anil Wadhwani said, 'We are pleased with the consistency of our overall performance so far this year, which puts us firmly on track to achieve our 2025 guidance and our 2027 financial objectives.'



