

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain inflation rose to the highest since mid-2024 in October on higher electricity and transport costs, flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent after September's 3.0 percent rise, while the rate was expected to ease to 2.9 percent.



The 3.0 percent was the highest rate since June 2024, when inflation was 3.4 percent.



Similarly, EU harmonized inflation rose to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent in the prior month. This was also the fastest since June 2024. Prices were forecast to climb 3.0 percent again in October.



Underlying inflation advanced to 2.5 percent, the highest since December 2024, from 2.4 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in September. At the same time, monthly HICP inflation climbed to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent.



