

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Kansai Electric Power Company Incorporated (KAEPF, 9503.T) on Thursday reported a rise in net profit for the first half, despite a decline in sales. In addition, the company has revised up its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 232.931 billion, higher than JPY 228.833 billion in the same period last year.



Basic earnings per share slipped to JPY 209.08 from last year's JPY 256.44 per basic share. Operating income stood at JPY 276.552 billion as against the prior year's JPY 297.233 billion. Sales were JPY 2.008 trillion, down from JPY 2.136 trillion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its guidance. Kansai Electric, said: 'This reflects increased profits in the Energy segment due to factors such as growth in total electric sales volume, and increased profits in the Transmission and Distribution segment which can be attributed to growth in electricity demand in the Kansai area and a decrease in costs related to supply and demand adjustment transactions.'



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company now expects a net profit of JPY 360 billion, higher than the prior guidance of JPY 295 billion. Income per basic share is now anticipated to be at JPY 323.14 against the earlier outlook of JPY 264.80 per basic share. The company now expects sales of JPY 4.050 trillion, compared with the earlier expectation of JPY 4 trillion.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, the company had posted a net profit of JPY 420.364 billion, or JPY 436.09 per share, on sales of JPY 4.337 trillion.



For the full year, the electricity provider now expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 75 per share, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 60 per share and last year's JPY 60 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News