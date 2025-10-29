Provident Financial Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the "Company") reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. ("Lakeland") during 2025, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, these costs totaled $15.6 million and $96.8 million, respectively, including an initial Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded as part of the Lakeland merger.
Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Provident continued to make progress on several strategic initiatives and delivered another impressive performance this quarter. We again achieved record revenues and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings by responsibly growing earning assets and deposits, while further improving operational efficiency and maintaining strong asset quality. We continued to invest in accomplished talent and technology and look forward to the sustained growth of our business and profitability."
Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025
- The Company's annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(1) were 1.16%, 10.39% and 16.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.19%, 10.76% and 16.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.
- The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity(2) were 1.76%, 15.74% and 22.20% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.64%, 14.88% and 21.26% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 12 of the earnings release.
- The Company reported record revenue for a second consecutive quarter of $221.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, comprised of record net interest income of $194.3 million and non-interest income of $27.4 million, compared to revenue of $214.2 million for the prior quarter.
- Average interest-earning assets increased $162.8 million, or an annualized 2.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, versus the trailing quarter.
- The Company's commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan portfolio, excluding mortgage warehouse lines, increased $149.0 million, or 12.61% annualized, to $4.84 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $4.69 billion as of June 30, 2025. Additionally, the Company's total commercial loan portfolio, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, increased $191.2 million, or 4.59% annualized, to $16.70 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $16.51 billion as of June 30, 2025.
- The Company's total deposits increased $387.7 million, or 8.22% annualized, to $19.10 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $18.71 billion as of June 30, 2025, while total core deposits, which excludes certificates of deposits, increased $290.8 million, or 7.47% annualized, to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, from $15.44 billion as of June 30, 2025.
- As of September 30, 2025, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.87 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.15%, compared to $2.59 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 6.30%, as of June 30, 2025.
- The net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, increased one basis point to 2.94%. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96%, compared to the trailing quarter.
- The Company recorded a $7.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which included a $4.5 million provision on loans and a $2.5 million provision on commitments, compared to a $2.9 million benefit to the provision for credit losses for the trailing quarter. Non-performing assets to total assets improved to 0.41% as of September 30, 2025, and annualized net charge-offs were 0.11% of loans for the quarter. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans decreased to 0.97% as of September 30, 2025, from 0.98% as of June 30, 2025.
- Tangible book value per share(3) increased 3.6% to $15.13 and our tangible common equity ratio increased 19 basis points to 8.22% as of September 30, 2025. A reconciliation between GAAP and the above non-GAAP ratios is shown on page 13 of the earnings release.
- As of September 30, 2025, multi-family CRE loans secured by New York City properties totaled $286.7 million. This portfolio constitutes only 1.5% of total loans and has an average loan size of $3.0 million. Loans that are collateralized by rent stabilized apartments comprise less than 1.00% of the total loan portfolio and are all performing.
- As of September 30, 2025, the Company had no financial risk or investment tied to non-depository financial institutions, with the exception of our mortgage warehouse lines of credit portfolio, which totaled $292.1 million.
Results of Operations
Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $72.0 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $7.2 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $187.1 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to originations of new loans and securities at current market rates, partially offset by a decrease in average lower-costing deposits.
The Company's net interest margin increased seven basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.36% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased eight basis points to 5.76%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased two basis points to 2.96% from the trailing quarter. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 increased five basis points to 2.67% from the trailing quarter. Average non-interest bearing deposits increased $25.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.70 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.10% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Provision for Credit Losses on Loans
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans of $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million, or an annualized 3 basis points of average loans for the trailing quarter. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods. Non-accrual loans decreased $6.8 million this quarter to $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $344,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Fee income increased $600,000 to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in loan prepayment fee income, partially offset by a decrease in ATM fee income. Wealth management income increased $401,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to an increase in the average market value of assets under management during the period. Additionally, other non-interest income increased $289,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, primarily related to increases in swap-related fee income. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, insurance agency income decreased $1.1 million to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to normal seasonality of business activity in the current quarter.
Non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.5 million, compared to $114.6 million for the trailing quarter. Other operating expenses decreased $1.0 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $14.5 million for the trailing quarter, driven by decreases in legal, professional and other miscellaneous expenses. Data processing expense decreased $497,000 to $9.1 million, compared to $9.6 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreased software maintenance expense, while net occupancy expense decreased $238,000 to $12.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $13.0 million for the trailing quarter, primarily due to decreases in maintenance and depreciation expense. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, advertising expense increased $211,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1.4 million for the trailing quarter as a result of additional marketing campaigns in the current quarter.
The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.89% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 53.52% for the trailing quarter.
Income Tax Expense
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared to income tax expense of $30.5 million with an effective tax rate of 29.7%, for the trailing quarter.
Three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported net income of $71.7 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland during 2025, these costs totaled $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $10.6 million to $194.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, from $183.7 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to favorable repricing of deposits and growth in the securities portfolio at favorable market rates.
The Company's net interest margin increased 12 basis points to 3.43% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from 3.31% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 decreased eight basis point to 5.76%, compared to 5.84% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 to 2.96%, compared to 3.19% for the third quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 2.67%, compared to 2.96% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $15.5 million to $3.73 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.74 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.36% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was 3.96%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.
Provision for Credit Losses on Loans
For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a $9.6 million provision for credit losses on loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans in the quarter was primarily attributable to growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast compared to the prior year period. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $5.4 million, or an annualized 11 basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $6.8 million, or an annualized 14 basis points of average loans, for the same period last year. Charge-offs in the current quarter were related to the resolution of several non-accrual loans that were largely specifically reserved for in prior periods.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income totaled $27.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $564,000, compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $1.5 million to $11.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increases in loan prepayment fee income and deposit fee income. Additionally, other income increased $675,000 to $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on loan sales, combined with increases in other miscellaneous income. Insurance agency income increased $221,000 to $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024, largely due to an increase in business activity. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $1.6 million to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, while wealth management fees decreased $271,000 to $7.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense totaled $113.1 million, a decrease of $22.9 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Merger-related expenses decreased $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. Amortization of intangibles decreased $2.7 million to $9.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to a decrease in the core deposit intangible amortization related to the Lakeland merger in the current year. Additionally, other operating expenses decreased $2.3 million to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a prior year write-down on a foreclosed property, combined with decreases in legal and professional service expenses. Data processing expenses decreased $1.4 million to $9.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to core processing system expenses in the prior year related to the addition of Lakeland.
The Company's annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(5) improved to 1.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 1.98% for the same period in 2024. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(6) improved to 51.01% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 57.20% for the same respective period in 2024.
Income Tax Expense
For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $29.9 million with an effective tax rate of 29.4%, compared with $18.9 million with an effective tax rate of 28.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense and the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in pre-tax income with a greater proportion of that income attributable to taxable sources.
Nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income totaled $207.7 million, or $1.59 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $67.0 million, or $0.65 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. While there were no transaction costs related to our merger with Lakeland in 2025, those costs totaled $96.8 million, including an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans recorded as part of the Lakeland merger, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income increased $144.3 million to $563.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, from $418.9 million for same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was largely driven by growth in average earning assets including net assets added in the May 16, 2024 acquisition of Lakeland and related accretion of purchase accounting adjustments, further aided by lower rates on funding.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the net interest margin increased 20 basis points to 3.38%, compared to 3.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased eight basis points to 5.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.61% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 13 basis points to 2.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.06% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 20 basis points to 2.64% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 2.84% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased $818.6 million to $3.72 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $2.90 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 2.12% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with 2.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.89%, compared to 3.73% for the same period last year.
Provision for Credit Losses on Loans
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans, compared with a provision for credit losses on loans of $75.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was primarily attributable to overall growth in the loan portfolio, combined with a modestly weakened CECL economic forecast. The provision for credit losses on loans for the prior year period was primarily attributable to an initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million, recorded as part of the Lakeland merger in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net charge-offs totaled $8.6 million or an annualized six basis points of average loans, compared with net charge-offs of $9.1 million, or an annualized eight basis points of average loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income totaled $81.5 million, an increase of $11.6 million compared to the same period in 2024. Fee income increased $7.3 million to $31.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in deposit fee income, loan prepayment fee income and debit and credit card related fee income. Net gains on securities transactions increased $3.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a prior year $2.8 million loss on the sale of subordinated debt issued by Lakeland from the Provident investment portfolio prior to the merger. Other income increased $3.0 million to $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to an increase in gains on sales of SBA and mortgage loans and other miscellaneous income. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $1.5 million to $14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the same period in 2024, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest income, BOLI income decreased $2.1 million to $7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a decrease in benefit claims recognized, combined with lower equity valuations, while wealth management income decreased $1.3 million to $21.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, mainly due to a decrease in the average market value of assets under management during the period.
Non-interest expense totaled $344.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $20.7 million, compared to $323.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Compensation and benefits expense increased $30.4 million to $188.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $158.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily attributable to the addition of Lakeland personnel. Amortization of intangibles increased $9.1 million to $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $19.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, largely due to core deposit intangible amortization related to Lakeland. Net occupancy expense increased $7.3 million to $39.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to increases in depreciation and maintenance expense related to the addition of Lakeland. Other operating expenses increased $7.0 million to $44.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $37.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to a $1.4 million increase in write-downs on foreclosed property, combined with additional expenses due to the addition of Lakeland. Data processing expense increased $2.6 million to $28.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared to $25.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland, while FDIC insurance increased $591,000 to $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to the addition of Lakeland. Partially offsetting these increases to non-interest expense, merger-related expenses decreased $36.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Income Tax Expense
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's income tax expense was $88.2 million with an effective tax rate of 29.8%, compared with income tax expense of $19.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 compared with the same period last year was largely due to an increase in taxable income, combined with a prior year $5.3 million tax benefit related to the revaluation of deferred tax assets to reflect the imposition by the State of New Jersey of a 2.5% Corporate Transit Fee, effective January 1, 2024. Additionally, prior year pre-tax income was negatively impacted by the initial CECL provision for credit losses on loans of $60.1 million recorded in accordance with GAAP requirements for accounting for business combinations from the Lakeland merger.
Asset Quality
The Company's total non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025 were $100.4 million, or 0.52% of total loans held for investment, compared to $107.2 million, or 0.56% of total loans as of June 30, 2025 and $72.1 million, or 0.39% of total loans as of December 31, 2024. The $6.8 million decrease in non-performing loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $5.7 million decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, a $3.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial mortgage loans and a $159,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in non-performing commercial loans, a $649,000 increase in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $319,000 increase in non-performing construction loans. As of September 30, 2025, impaired loans totaled $85.4 million with related specific reserves of $6.2 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $92.7 million with related specific reserves of $11.4 million as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, impaired loans totaled $55.4 million with related specific reserves of $7.5 million.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 0.97% of total loans, compared to 0.98% and 1.04% as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses decreased $6.5 million to $187.0 million as of September 30, 2025, from $193.4 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses on loans as of September 30, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was due to net charge-offs of $8.7 million, partially offset by a $2.2 million provision for credit losses on loans.
The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans held for investment on the dates indicated, as well as delinquency statistics and certain asset quality ratios.
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Number
of
Loans
|Principal
Balance
of Loans
|Number
of
Loans
|Principal
Balance
of Loans
|Number
of
Loans
|Principal
Balance
of Loans
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Accruing past due loans:
|30 to 59 days past due:
|Commercial mortgage loans
|3
|$
|956
|1
|$
|129
|7
|$
|8,538
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Construction loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage loans
|32
|8,085
|20
|5,541
|22
|6,388
|Total mortgage loans
|35
|9,041
|21
|5,670
|29
|14,926
|Commercial loans
|8
|729
|4
|997
|9
|3,026
|Consumer loans
|40
|2,739
|30
|1,592
|47
|3,152
|Total 30 to 59 days past due
|83
|$
|12,509
|55
|$
|8,259
|85
|$
|21,104
|60 to 89 days past due:
|Commercial mortgage loans
|4
|$
|4,314
|1
|$
|347
|4
|$
|3,954
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|1
|879
|1
|431
|-
|-
|Construction loans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Residential mortgage loans
|22
|6,180
|16
|3,816
|17
|5,049
|Total mortgage loans
|27
|11,373
|18
|4,594
|21
|9,003
|Commercial loans
|4
|1,390
|13
|4,389
|3
|1,117
|Consumer loans
|11
|299
|9
|699
|15
|856
|Total 60 to 89 days past due
|42
|13,062
|40
|9,682
|39
|10,976
|Total accruing past due loans
|125
|$
|25,571
|95
|$
|17,941
|124
|$
|32,080
|Non-accrual:
|Commercial mortgage loans
|13
|$
|39,036
|15
|$
|42,828
|17
|$
|20,883
|Multi-family mortgage loans
|1
|424
|3
|6,143
|6
|7,498
|Construction loans
|2
|19,220
|3
|18,901
|2
|13,246
|Residential mortgage loans
|29
|7,858
|25
|7,209
|23
|4,535
|Total mortgage loans
|45
|66,538
|46
|75,081
|48
|46,162
|Commercial loans
|42
|32,483
|34
|30,531
|32
|24,243
|Consumer loans
|19
|1,388
|21
|1,547
|23
|1,656
|Total non-accrual loans
|106
|$
|100,409
|101
|$
|107,159
|103
|$
|72,061
|Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment
|0.52
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.39
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|186.21
|%
|175.32
|%
|268.43
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment
|0.97
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.04
|%
At September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, there were no non-accrual or past due loans held for sale, respectively. At December 31, 2024, total non-accrual loans held for sale, which are not in the table above, totaled $2.4 million. Additionally, at December 31, 2024, total past due loans held for sale, including non-accrual loans held for sale, totaled $4.8 million.
At September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company held foreclosed assets of $2.0 million and $9.5 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, there was a write-down of one foreclosed commercial property of $2.7 million based on a contracted sales price. The sale of this property closed in the second quarter of 2025, which reduced foreclosed assets by an additional $5.8 million. There was one addition to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $1.0 million. Foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2025 were comprised of two commercial properties. Total non-performing assets at September 30, 2025 increased $20.9 million to $102.4 million, or 0.41% of total assets, from $81.5 million, or 0.34% of total assets at December 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets as of September 30, 2025 were $24.83 billion, a $780.9 million increase from December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $626.7 million increase in loans held for investment and a $344.3 million increase in total investments, partially offset by a $148.1 million decrease in loans held for sale, and decreases in intangibles and other assets.
The Company's loans held for investment portfolio totaled $19.29 billion as of September 30, 2025 and $18.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Mortgage loans:
|Commercial
|$
|7,318,725
|$
|7,313,904
|$
|7,228,078
|Multi-family
|3,534,751
|3,517,509
|3,382,933
|Construction
|719,961
|751,914
|823,503
|Residential
|1,977,483
|1,985,355
|2,010,637
|Total mortgage loans
|13,550,920
|13,568,682
|13,445,151
|Commercial loans
|4,837,934
|4,688,888
|4,447,672
|Mortgage warehouse lines
|292,133
|240,134
|160,928
|Consumer loans
|614,983
|617,190
|613,819
|Total gross loans
|19,295,970
|19,114,894
|18,667,570
|Premiums on purchased loans
|1,362
|1,308
|1,338
|Net deferred fees and unearned discounts
|(11,265
|)
|(11,372
|)
|(9,538
|)
|Total loans
|$
|19,286,067
|$
|19,104,830
|$
|18,659,370
During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the loans held for investment portfolio had net increases of $149.0 million of commercial loans, $52.0 million of mortgage warehouse lines, $17.2 million of multi-family loans and $4.8 million of commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases of $32.0 million of construction loans, $7.9 million of residential mortgage loans and $2.2 million of consumer loans. Total commercial loans, including mortgage warehouse lines, commercial mortgage, multi-family and construction loans, represented 86.6% of the loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025, compared to 85.9% as of December 31, 2024.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $7.00 billion, compared with $2.53 billion for the same period in 2024.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's unfunded loan commitments totaled $3.82 billion, including commitments of $2.20 billion in commercial loans, $572.9 million in construction loans and $312.0 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024 were $2.73 billion and $2.97 billion, respectively.
The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $2.89 billion as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion and $1.98 billion as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively.
Total investment securities were $3.57 billion as of September 30, 2025, a $344.3 million increase from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily due to purchases of mortgage-backed securities and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities.
Total deposits increased $472.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $19.10 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts increased $276.2 million to $15.73 billion as of September 30, 2025, while total time deposits increased $196.2 million to $3.36 billion as of September 30, 2025. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $204.3 million increase in brokered time deposits, partially offset by an $8.1 million decrease in retail time deposits. The increase in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to $270.6 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits and a $144.5 million increase in money market deposits, partially offset by a $101.7 million decrease in savings deposits and a $37.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits.
Borrowed funds increased $188.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $2.21 billion. Borrowed funds represented 8.9% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, an increase from 8.4% as of December 31, 2024.
Stockholders' equity increased $165.8 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, to $2.77 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period and a decrease in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities, partially offset by cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, common stock repurchases totaled 1,335 shares at an average cost of $18.15 per share and 157,905 shares at an average cost of $18.07 per share, respectively, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. As of September 30, 2025, approximately 814,634 shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) as of September 30, 2025 were $21.18 and $15.13, respectively, compared with $19.93 and $13.66, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.
About the Company
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "Commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Orange, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.
Post Earnings Conference Call
Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 (United States Toll Free) and 1-646-960-0134 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter conference ID code (3610756) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."
A supplemental 3rd Quarter results investor presentation is also available on our investor relations website under "Presentations."
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, inflation and unemployment, competitive products and pricing, real estate values, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, tariffs, changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, and the impact of a recent shutdown of the federal government.
The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.
Footnotes
(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible common equity capital ratio, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Financial Highlights
|(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
|At or for the
Three Months Ended
|At or for the
Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Statement of Income
|Net interest income
|$
|194,332
|$
|187,094
|$
|183,701
|$
|563,154
|$
|418,877
|Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses
|7,044
|(2,888
|)
|9,299
|4,794
|78,684
|Non-interest income
|27,419
|27,075
|26,855
|81,524
|69,937
|Non-interest expense
|113,092
|114,614
|136,002
|343,973
|323,224
|Income before income tax expense
|101,615
|102,443
|65,255
|295,911
|86,906
|Net income
|71,720
|71,981
|46,405
|207,729
|67,001
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.59
|$
|0.65
|Interest rate spread
|2.80
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.55
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.43
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.18
|%
|Profitability
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.16
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.76
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.47
|%
|Annualized adjusted return on average assets(1)
|1.16
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.66
|%
|Annualized return on average equity
|10.39
|%
|10.76
|%
|6.94
|%
|10.33
|%
|4.14
|%
|Annualized adjusted return on average equity(1)
|10.39
|%
|10.76
|%
|8.62
|%
|10.43
|%
|5.83
|%
|Annualized return on average tangible equity(4)
|16.01
|%
|16.79
|%
|12.06
|%
|16.18
|%
|7.13
|%
|Annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity(1)
|16.01
|%
|16.79
|%
|14.53
|%
|16.31
|%
|9.56
|%
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(4)
|1.83
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.99
|%
|Efficiency ratio(6)
|51.01
|%
|53.52
|%
|57.20
|%
|52.95
|%
|58.27
|%
|Asset Quality
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|100,409
|$
|107,159
|$
|89,934
|$
|100,409
|$
|89,934
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|100,409
|107,159
|88,061
|100,409
|88,061
|Foreclosed assets
|2,015
|963
|9,801
|2,015
|9,801
|Non-performing assets
|102,424
|108,122
|97,862
|102,424
|97,862
|Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment
|0.52
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.47
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.41
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.41
|%
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|186,969
|$
|187,871
|$
|191,175
|$
|186,969
|$
|191,175
|Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans
|186.21
|%
|175.32
|%
|217.09
|%
|186.21
|%
|217.09
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment
|0.97
|%
|0.98
|%
|1.02
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.02
|%
|Net loan charge-offs
|$
|5,401
|$
|1,249
|$
|6,756
|$
|8,638
|$
|9,067
|Annualized net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|0.11
|%
|0.03
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.08
|%
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|Assets
|$
|24,518,290
|$
|24,349,808
|$
|24,248,038
|$
|24,312,490
|$
|19,198,113
|Loans, net
|18,906,763
|18,827,305
|18,531,939
|18,776,139
|14,631,071
|Earning assets
|22,492,065
|22,329,230
|21,809,226
|22,257,800
|17,305,446
|Core deposits
|15,602,031
|15,222,027
|15,394,715
|15,440,865
|12,271,839
|Borrowings
|2,136,111
|2,490,379
|2,125,149
|2,182,319
|2,074,958
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|17,704,286
|17,612,934
|17,304,569
|17,539,874
|13,757,895
|Stockholders' equity
|2,738,414
|2,684,342
|2,660,470
|2,687,384
|2,163,856
|Average yield on interest-earning assets
|5.76
|%
|5.68
|%
|5.84
|%
|5.69
|%
|5.61
|%
|Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|2.96
|%
|2.94
|%
|3.19
|%
|2.93
|%
|3.06
|%
|Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.
|(1) Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Equity and Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income
|$
|71,720
|$
|71,981
|$
|46,405
|$
|207,729
|$
|67,001
|Write-down on ORE property
|-
|-
|-
|2,690
|-
|Merger-related transaction costs
|-
|-
|15,567
|-
|36,684
|Less: income tax expense
|-
|-
|(4,306
|)
|(809
|)
|(9,274
|)
|Annualized adjusted net income
|$
|71,720
|71,981
|57,666
|$
|209,610
|$
|94,411
|Plus: Amortization of Intangibles (net of tax)
|6,639
|6,639
|8,551
|$
|19,922
|$
|13,577
|Annualized adjusted net income for annualized adjusted return on average tangible equity
|$
|78,359
|$
|78,620
|$
|66,217
|$
|229,531
|$
|107,988
|Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Assets
|1.16
|%
|1.19
|%
|0.95
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.66
|%
|Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Equity
|10.39
|%
|10.76
|%
|8.62
|%
|10.43
|%
|5.83
|%
|Annualized Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity
|16.01
|%
|16.79
|%
|14.53
|%
|16.31
|%
|9.56
|%
|(2) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|71,720
|$
|71,981
|$
|46,405
|$
|207,729
|$
|67,001
|Adjustments to net income:
|Provision (benefit) charge for credit losses
|7,044
|(2,888
|)
|9,299
|4,794
|78,684
|Write-down on ORE property
|-
|-
|-
|2,690
|-
|Net loss on Lakeland bond sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,839
|Merger-related transaction costs
|-
|-
|15,567
|-
|36,684
|Income tax expense
|29,895
|30,462
|18,850
|88,182
|19,905
|PTPP income
|$
|108,659
|$
|99,555
|$
|90,121
|$
|303,395
|$
|205,113
|Annualized PTPP income
|$
|431,093
|$
|399,314
|$
|358,525
|$
|405,638
|$
|273,983
|Average assets
|$
|24,518,290
|$
|24,349,808
|$
|24,248,038
|$
|24,312,490
|$
|19,198,113
|Average equity
|$
|2,738,414
|$
|2,684,342
|$
|2,660,470
|$
|2,687,384
|$
|2,163,856
|Average tangible equity
|$
|1,941,625
|$
|1,877,923
|$
|1,813,327
|$
|1,881,067
|$
|1,508,594
|Annualized PTPP return on average assets
|1.76
|%
|1.64
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.43
|%
|Annualized PTPP return on average equity
|15.74
|%
|14.88
|%
|13.48
|%
|15.09
|%
|12.66
|%
|Annualized PTPP return on average tangible equity
|22.20
|%
|21.26
|%
|19.77
|%
|21.56
|%
|18.16
|%
|(3) Tangible Common Equity Ratio, Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Total assets
|$
|24,832,763
|$
|24,547,286
|$
|24,051,825
|Less: total intangible assets
|790,729
|800,232
|819,230
|Total tangible assets
|$
|24,042,034
|$
|23,747,054
|$
|23,232,595
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|2,767,035
|$
|2,707,555
|$
|2,601,207
|Less: total intangible assets
|790,729
|800,232
|819,230
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,976,306
|$
|1,907,323
|$
|1,781,977
|Tangible common equity ratio
|8.22
|%
|8.03
|%
|7.67
|%
|Shares outstanding
|130,621,757
|130,624,243
|130,489,493
|Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)
|$
|21.18
|$
|20.73
|$
|19.93
|Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)
|$
|15.13
|$
|14.60
|$
|13.66
|(4) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|2,738,414
|$
|2,684,342
|$
|2,660,470
|$
|2,687,384
|$
|2,163,856
|Less: total average intangible assets
|796,789
|806,419
|847,143
|806,317
|655,262
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,941,625
|$
|1,877,923
|$
|1,813,327
|$
|1,881,067
|$
|1,508,594
|Net income
|$
|71,720
|$
|71,981
|$
|46,405
|$
|207,729
|$
|67,001
|Plus: Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax
|6,639
|6,639
|8,551
|19,922
|13,577
|Total net income
|$
|78,359
|$
|78,620
|$
|54,956
|$
|227,651
|$
|80,578
|Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)
|16.01
|%
|16.79
|%
|12.06
|%
|16.18
|%
|7.13
|%
|(5) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Reported non-interest expense
|$
|113,092
|$
|114,614
|$
|136,002
|$
|343,973
|$
|323,224
|Adjustments to non-interest expense:
|Write-down on ORE property
|-
|-
|-
|2,690
|-
|Merger-related transaction costs
|-
|-
|15,567
|-
|36,684
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|113,092
|$
|114,614
|$
|120,435
|$
|341,283
|$
|286,540
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|448,680
|$
|459,715
|$
|479,122
|$
|456,294
|$
|382,751
|Average assets
|$
|24,518,290
|$
|24,349,808
|$
|24,248,038
|$
|24,312,490
|$
|19,198,113
|Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets
|1.83
|%
|1.89
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.99
|%
|(6) Efficiency Ratio Calculation
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net interest income
|$
|194,332
|$
|187,094
|$
|183,701
|$
|563,154
|$
|418,877
|Reported non-interest income
|27,419
|27,075
|26,855
|81,524
|69,937
|Adjustments to non-interest income:
|Net (gain) loss on securities transactions
|(67
|)
|-
|2
|(153
|)
|2,972
|Adjusted non-interest income
|27,352
|27,075
|26,853
|81,371
|72,909
|Total income
|$
|221,684
|$
|214,169
|$
|210,554
|$
|644,525
|$
|491,786
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
|113,092
|$
|114,614
|$
|120,435
|$
|341,283
|$
|286,540
|Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)
|51.01
|%
|53.52
|%
|57.20
|%
|52.95
|%
|58.27
|%
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|September 30, 2025 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2024
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|Assets
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|301,614
|$
|205,939
|Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
|3,141,320
|2,768,915
|Held to maturity debt securities, (net of $19,000 allowance as of September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and $14,000 allowance as of December 31, 2024)
|292,120
|327,623
|Equity securities, at fair value
|19,682
|19,110
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|119,551
|112,767
|Loans held for sale
|14,329
|162,453
|Loans held for investment
|19,286,067
|18,659,370
|Less allowance for credit losses
|186,969
|193,432
|Net loans
|19,113,427
|18,628,391
|Foreclosed assets, net
|2,015
|9,473
|Banking premises and equipment, net
|113,098
|119,622
|Accrued interest receivable
|94,647
|91,160
|Intangible assets
|790,729
|819,230
|Bank-owned life insurance
|412,253
|405,893
|Other assets
|432,307
|543,702
|Total assets
|$
|24,832,763
|$
|24,051,825
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Demand deposits
|$
|14,153,908
|$
|13,775,991
|Savings deposits
|1,577,946
|1,679,667
|Certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
|886,137
|789,342
|Other time deposits
|2,478,253
|2,378,813
|Total deposits
|19,096,244
|18,623,813
|Mortgage escrow deposits
|46,255
|42,247
|Borrowed funds
|2,209,310
|2,020,435
|Subordinated debentures
|405,340
|401,608
|Other liabilities
|308,579
|362,515
|Total liabilities
|22,065,728
|21,450,618
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 137,565,966 shares issued and 130,621,757 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 130,489,493 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|1,376
|1,376
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,841,920
|1,834,495
|Retained earnings
|1,102,269
|989,111
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(87,243
|)
|(135,355
|)
|Treasury stock
|(91,287
|)
|(88,420
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,767,035
|2,601,207
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,832,763
|$
|24,051,825
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest and dividend income:
|Real estate secured loans
|$
|197,252
|$
|192,792
|$
|197,857
|$
|577,097
|$
|461,632
|Commercial loans
|81,943
|78,854
|81,183
|236,616
|175,815
|Consumer loans
|10,847
|10,464
|12,947
|31,470
|25,820
|Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|33,578
|31,444
|25,974
|94,666
|58,698
|Held to maturity debt securities
|1,897
|1,966
|2,136
|5,859
|6,761
|Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|764
|788
|2,425
|2,227
|5,466
|Total interest income
|326,281
|316,308
|322,522
|947,935
|734,192
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|102,094
|96,257
|110,009
|295,771
|243,602
|Borrowed funds
|21,307
|24,470
|19,923
|63,555
|57,871
|Subordinated debt
|8,548
|8,487
|8,889
|25,455
|13,842
|Total interest expense
|131,949
|129,214
|138,821
|384,781
|315,315
|Net interest income
|194,332
|187,094
|183,701
|563,154
|418,877
|Provision charge (benefit) for credit losses
|7,044
|(2,888
|)
|9,299
|4,794
|78,684
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|187,288
|189,982
|174,402
|558,360
|340,193
|Non-interest income:
|Fees
|11,336
|10,736
|9,816
|31,727
|24,426
|Wealth management income
|7,349
|6,948
|7,620
|21,625
|22,878
|Insurance agency income
|3,852
|4,942
|3,631
|14,445
|12,912
|Bank-owned life insurance
|2,662
|2,585
|4,308
|7,340
|9,448
|Net gain (loss) on securities transactions
|67
|-
|2
|153
|(2,972
|)
|Other income
|2,153
|1,864
|1,478
|6,234
|3,245
|Total non-interest income
|27,419
|27,075
|26,855
|81,524
|69,937
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|63,202
|63,249
|63,468
|188,817
|158,404
|Net occupancy expense
|12,773
|13,011
|12,790
|39,711
|32,452
|Data processing expense
|9,102
|9,599
|10,481
|28,305
|25,698
|FDIC Insurance
|3,418
|3,341
|4,180
|10,144
|9,553
|Amortization of intangibles
|9,497
|9,497
|12,231
|28,496
|19,420
|Advertising and promotion expense
|1,640
|1,429
|1,524
|4,124
|3,661
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|-
|15,567
|-
|36,684
|Other operating expenses
|13,460
|14,488
|15,761
|44,376
|37,352
|Total non-interest expense
|113,092
|114,614
|136,002
|343,973
|323,224
|Net income before income tax expense
|101,615
|102,443
|65,255
|295,911
|86,906
|Income tax expense
|29,895
|30,462
|18,850
|88,182
|19,905
|Net income
|$
|71,720
|$
|71,981
|$
|46,405
|$
|207,729
|$
|67,001
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.59
|$
|0.65
|Average basic shares outstanding
|130,506,517
|130,484,287
|129,941,845
|130,439,534
|102,819,042
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.59
|$
|0.65
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|130,553,819
|130,500,143
|130,004,870
|130,479,443
|102,845,261
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Net Interest Margin Analysis
|Quarterly Average Balances
|(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Deposits
|$
|79,471
|$
|764
|3.82
|%
|$
|75,714
|$
|788
|4.21
|%
|$
|179,313
|$
|2,425
|5.38
|%
|Available for sale debt securities
|3,070,080
|30,952
|4.03
|%
|2,958,325
|29,092
|3.95
|%
|2,644,262
|24,608
|3.71
|%
|Held to maturity debt securities, net(1)
|299,506
|1,897
|2.53
|%
|315,204
|1,966
|2.49
|%
|342,217
|2,136
|2.50
|%
|Equity securities, at fair value
|19,457
|120
|2.47
|%
|19,235
|214
|4.44
|%
|19,654
|276
|5.62
|%
|Total securities
|3,389,043
|32,969
|3.89
|%
|3,292,764
|31,272
|3.81
|%
|3,006,133
|27,020
|3.58
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|116,788
|2,506
|8.58
|%
|133,447
|2,138
|6.44
|%
|91,841
|1,090
|4.75
|%
|Net loans:(2)
|Total mortgage loans
|13,390,032
|197,252
|5.85
|%
|13,398,650
|192,792
|5.77
|%
|13,363,265
|197,857
|5.83
|%
|Total commercial loans
|4,908,131
|81,943
|6.63
|%
|4,816,237
|78,854
|6.57
|%
|4,546,088
|81,183
|7.05
|%
|Total consumer loans
|608,600
|10,847
|7.07
|%
|612,418
|10,464
|6.85
|%
|622,586
|12,947
|8.27
|%
|Total net loans
|18,906,763
|290,042
|6.09
|%
|18,827,305
|282,110
|6.01
|%
|18,531,939
|291,987
|6.21
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|22,492,065
|$
|326,281
|5.76
|%
|$
|22,329,230
|$
|316,308
|5.68
|%
|$
|21,809,226
|$
|322,522
|5.84
|%
|Non-Interest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|154,859
|150,464
|341,505
|Other assets
|1,871,366
|1,870,114
|2,097,307
|Total assets
|$
|24,518,290
|$
|24,349,808
|$
|24,248,038
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|10,280,314
|$
|70,584
|2.72
|%
|$
|9,874,149
|$
|64,803
|2.63
|%
|$
|9,942,053
|$
|74,864
|3.00
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,596,072
|896
|0.22
|%
|1,647,746
|900
|0.22
|%
|1,711,502
|1,006
|0.23
|%
|Time deposits
|3,287,241
|30,614
|3.69
|%
|3,197,374
|30,555
|3.83
|%
|3,112,598
|34,139
|4.36
|%
|Total deposits
|15,163,627
|102,094
|2.67
|%
|14,719,269
|96,258
|2.62
|%
|14,766,153
|110,009
|2.96
|%
|Borrowed funds
|2,136,111
|21,307
|3.96
|%
|2,490,379
|24,470
|3.94
|%
|2,125,149
|19,923
|3.73
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|404,548
|8,548
|8.38
|%
|403,286
|8,487
|8.44
|%
|413,267
|8,889
|8.56
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|17,704,286
|131,949
|2.96
|%
|17,612,934
|129,215
|2.94
|%
|17,304,569
|138,821
|3.19
|%
|Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,725,645
|3,700,132
|3,741,160
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|349,945
|352,400
|541,839
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|4,075,590
|4,052,532
|4,282,999
|Total liabilities
|21,779,876
|21,665,466
|21,587,568
|Stockholders' equity
|2,738,414
|2,684,342
|2,660,470
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,518,290
|$
|24,349,808
|$
|24,248,038
|Net interest income
|$
|194,332
|$
|187,093
|$
|183,701
|Net interest rate spread
|2.80
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.65
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|4,787,779
|$
|4,716,296
|$
|4,504,657
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.43
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.31
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.27x
|1.26x
|(1)
|Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
|(2)
|Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
|(3)
|Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.
|9/30/25
|6/30/25
|3/31/25
|12/31/24
|9/30/24
|3rd Qtr.
|2nd Qtr.
|1st Qtr.
|4th Qtr.
|3rd Qtr.
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Securities
|3.89
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.58
|%
|Net loans
|6.09
|%
|6.01
|%
|5.95
|%
|5.99
|%
|6.21
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.76
|%
|5.68
|%
|5.63
|%
|5.66
|%
|5.84
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Deposits
|2.67
|%
|2.62
|%
|2.64
|%
|2.81
|%
|2.96
|%
|Borrowings
|3.96
|%
|3.94
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.64
|%
|3.73
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.96
|%
|2.94
|%
|2.90
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.19
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.80
|%
|2.74
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.63
|%
|2.65
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.43
|%
|3.36
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.28
|%
|3.31
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.27x
|1.27x
|1.27x
|1.26x
|PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|Net Interest Margin Analysis
|Average Year to Date Balances
|(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Deposits
|$
|78,434
|$
|2,227
|4.21
|%
|$
|39,280
|$
|5,466
|5.38
|%
|Available for sale debt securities
|2,952,923
|87,530
|3.95
|%
|2,189,671
|52,277
|3.18
|%
|Held to maturity debt securities, net(1)
|311,507
|5,859
|2.51
|%
|350,529
|6,761
|2.57
|%
|Equity securities, at fair value
|19,294
|469
|3.24
|%
|10,050
|276
|3.67
|%
|Total securities
|3,283,724
|93,858
|3.81
|%
|2,550,250
|59,314
|3.10
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|119,503
|6,667
|7.48
|%
|84,845
|6,145
|9.66
|%
|Net loans:(2)
|Total mortgage loans
|13,362,561
|577,097
|5.77
|%
|10,682,974
|461,632
|5.70
|%
|Total commercial loans
|4,803,599
|236,616
|6.59
|%
|3,487,600
|175,815
|6.69
|%
|Total consumer loans
|609,979
|31,470
|6.90
|%
|460,497
|25,820
|7.49
|%
|Total net loans
|18,776,139
|845,183
|6.02
|%
|14,631,071
|663,267
|5.99
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|22,257,800
|$
|947,935
|5.69
|%
|$
|17,305,446
|$
|734,192
|5.61
|%
|Non-Interest Earning Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|146,568
|229,336
|Other assets
|1,908,122
|1,663,331
|Total assets
|$
|24,312,490
|$
|19,198,113
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
|10,084,036
|$
|200,819
|2.66
|%
|$
|7,931,251
|$
|174,609
|2.94
|%
|Savings deposits
|1,641,821
|2,720
|0.22
|%
|1,444,135
|2,476
|0.23
|%
|Time deposits
|3,228,399
|92,232
|3.82
|%
|2,091,806
|66,517
|4.25
|%
|Total deposits
|14,954,256
|295,771
|2.64
|%
|11,467,192
|243,602
|2.84
|%
|Borrowed funds
|2,182,319
|63,555
|3.89
|%
|2,074,958
|57,871
|3.73
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|403,299
|25,455
|8.44
|%
|215,745
|13,842
|8.57
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|17,539,874
|$
|384,781
|2.93
|%
|$
|13,757,895
|$
|315,315
|3.06
|%
|Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|3,715,008
|2,896,453
|Other non-interest bearing liabilities
|370,224
|379,909
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|4,085,232
|3,276,362
|Total liabilities
|21,625,106
|17,034,257
|Stockholders' equity
|2,687,384
|2,163,856
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,312,490
|$
|19,198,113
|Net interest income
|$
|563,154
|$
|418,877
|Net interest rate spread
|2.76
|%
|2.55
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|4,717,926
|$
|3,547,551
|Net interest margin(3)
|3.38
|%
|3.18
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.26x
|(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
|(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
|(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Interest-Earning Assets:
|Securities
|3.81
|%
|3.10
|%
|2.57
|%
|Net loans
|6.02
|%
|5.99
|%
|5.25
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|5.69
|%
|5.61
|%
|4.76
|%
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Deposits
|2.64
|%
|2.84
|%
|1.82
|%
|Borrowings
|3.89
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.93
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.07
|%
|Interest rate spread
|2.76
|%
|2.55
|%
|2.69
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.38
|%
|3.18
|%
|3.19
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|1.27x
|1.26x
|1.32x