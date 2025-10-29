Service Corporation International Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Confirms 2025 Earnings Midpoint And Raises 2025 Cash Flow Guidance

Conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today reported results for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Revenue grew $44.1 million, or 4.4%, over the third quarter of 2024

Gross profit increased $12.9 million, or 5%, in the current quarter

Comparable total funeral sales average grew 3.1% over the third quarter of 2024 supported by 13.4% growth in non-funeral home sales average

Cemetery preneed sales production increased 9.6% in the current quarter

GAAP earnings per share was $0.83 compared to $0.81 in the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.87 compared to $0.79 in the third quarter of 2024 representing 10% growth over the prior year quarter

Net cash provided by operating activities was $252.3 million in the current quarter of 2025 compared to $263.8 million in the prior year quarter, due to an expected increase in cash taxes paid of $11.1 million

Excluding special items and cash taxes paid, net cash provided by operating activities increased $10.0 million to $283.0 million

Year to date net cash provided by operating activities increased $49.1 million, or 7.2%, to $729.9 million compared to $680.8 million in the prior year

When normalizing for cash tax increases, year to date net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items increased $141.3 million, or 19.5%, to $866.1 million compared to $724.8 million in the prior year

Tom Ryan, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented on the third quarter performance:

"We are proud to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.87 and net cash provided by operating activities of $252.3 million. Strong performance in our cemetery segment was led by an increase in preneed cemetery sales production of 10%, which drove growth in comparable cemetery revenue of 7% and cemetery gross profit of 12%. An increase in our comparable core funeral average was offset by the anticipated decline in comparable core funeral services performed. In addition, our non-funeral home sales average increased 13.4%, far outpacing the slight decline in non-funeral home services performed. Finally, our core funeral preneed sales production increased 9% with increases in both insurance and trust production. Based on these strong results, we are well positioned to have a strong finish to the year.

I would like to thank our 25,000 associates for their unwavering commitment in providing excellent service to our client families. We remain focused on our long-term growth strategy, which is on track as we continue to grow revenue, leverage our unparalleled scale, and allocate our capital wisely to enhance shareholder value."

Details of our third quarter 2025 financial results and the unaudited consolidated financial statements can be found in the Appendix at the end of this press release. The table below summarizes our key financial results.

(Dollars in millions, except for per share amounts) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue $ 1,058.1

$ 1,014.0

$ 3,197.7

$ 3,093.4 Operating income $ 226.4

$ 212.4

$ 702.5

$ 665.5 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 117.5

$ 117.8

$ 383.2

$ 367.3 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83

$ 0.81

$ 2.68

$ 2.50 Earnings excluding special items (1) $ 122.7

$ 115.3

$ 387.8

$ 363.1 Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1) $ 0.87

$ 0.79

$ 2.71

$ 2.47 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 141.4

146.2

143.2

147.0 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 252.3

$ 263.8

$ 729.9

$ 680.8 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1) $ 267.9

$ 269.0

$ 751.8

$ 709.0





(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.83 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.81 in the third quarter of 2024. The current year quarter was unfavorably impacted by $0.4 million of net losses on divestitures and impairment charges and $0.4 million of restructuring charges. The prior year quarter was favorably impacted by $3.5 million of net gains on divestitures. Diluted earnings per share, excluding special items, was $0.87 in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.79 in the third quarter of 2024. Higher gross profit, lower corporate general and administrative expenses and lower share count more than offset a higher tax rate resulting in 10% adjusted diluted earnings per share growth over the prior year quarter.

Excluding an expected increase in cash taxes paid of $11.1 million, net cash provided by operating activities was nearly flat at $267.4 million. Excluding special items and cash taxes paid, net cash provided by operating activities increased $10.0 million to $283.0 million. The increase in the quarter excluding higher cash taxes paid is attributable to higher operating income and lower cash interest partially offset by other uses of working capital.

UPDATED 2025 GUIDANCE

The $3.85 midpoint of our annual guidance range for 2025 detailed below is confirmed with a more narrow range expected for earnings per share of $3.80 to $3.90. Our cash flow outlook has increased to a range of $910 million to $950 million due to lower cash taxes and working capital timing. Our outlook for diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluding special items, at the midpoint of our guidance range, is anticipated to be within our expected long-term growth framework of 8%-12%.

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2025 Outlook Revised 2025 Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items (1)

$3.70 - $4.00 $3.80 - $3.90















Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and

cash taxes (1)

$1,025 - $1,085 $1,045 - $1,085 Cash taxes expected in 2025 (at the midpoint of Diluted earnings per

share guidance)

$145 $135 Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (1)

$880 - $940 $910 - $950







Capital improvements at existing field locations

$130 $130 Development of cemetery property

$160 $160 Digital investments and corporate

$25 $25 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and other capital

expenditures (Maintenance capital expenditures)

$315 $315

















(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2025 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2025: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to weather events and hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs or cash outflows associated with estimated litigation charges or legal settlements or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation, or deferred tax payments. The foregoing items could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

We will host a conference call on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. A question and answer session will follow a brief presentation made by management. The conference call dial-in numbers are (888) 317-6003 (US) or (412) 317-6061 (International) with the passcode of 1151875. The conference call will also be broadcast live via the Internet and can be accessed through our website at www.sci-corp.com. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 6, 2025 and can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International) with the passcode of 5177797. Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be available on our website for approximately three months.

ABOUT SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 700,000 families each year.

For additional information contact: [email protected]



SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL

APPENDIX: RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2025

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















Revenue $ 1,058,096

$ 1,013,958

$ 3,197,707

$ 3,093,356 Cost of revenue (792,553)

(761,319)

(2,369,309)

(2,308,589) Gross profit 265,543

252,639

828,398

784,767 Corporate general and administrative expenses (38,332)

(43,732)

(132,499)

(124,055) Restructuring charge (405)

-

(1,980)

- (Losses) gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (415)

3,515

8,618

4,755 Operating income 226,391

212,422

702,537

665,467 Interest expense (65,683)

(65,804)

(191,237)

(194,540) Losses on early extinguishment of debt -

(25)

-

(25) Other income, net 153

2,815

7,219

7,002 Income before income taxes 160,861

149,408

518,519

477,904 Provision for income taxes (43,339)

(31,547)

(135,146)

(110,549) Net income 117,522

117,861

383,373

367,355 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (49)

(34)

(155)

(61) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 117,473

$ 117,827

$ 383,218

$ 367,294 Basic earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.84

$ 0.81

$ 2.70

$ 2.53 Basic weighted average number of shares 140,318

144,706

142,097

145,421 Diluted earnings per share:













Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 0.83

$ 0.81

$ 2.68

$ 2.50 Diluted weighted average number of shares 141,424

146,223

143,227

146,978

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024















ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 241,339

$ 218,766 Receivables, net 93,759

94,341 Inventories 31,641

33,318 Income tax receivable 18,758

3,775 Other 34,219

27,130 Total current assets 419,716

377,330 Preneed receivables, net of reserves of $35,819 and $35,857, respectively, and

trust investments 7,270,261

6,739,332 Cemetery property 2,177,777

2,129,404 Property and equipment, net 2,679,206

2,581,069 Goodwill 2,146,617

2,081,015 Deferred charges and other assets, net of reserves of $2,389 and $2,367,

respectively 1,293,808

1,317,256 Cemetery perpetual care trust investments 2,374,391

2,154,032 Total assets $ 18,361,776

$ 17,379,438







LIABILITIES & EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 684,873

$ 639,989 Current maturities of long-term debt 67,284

83,850 Total current liabilities 752,157

723,839 Long-term debt 4,962,355

4,751,448 Deferred revenue, net 1,776,500

1,755,170 Deferred tax liability 680,428

649,195 Other liabilities 541,343

513,480 Deferred receipts held in trust 5,717,725

5,162,525 Care trusts' corpus 2,363,984

2,145,112 Equity:





Common stock, $1 per share par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

147,334,081 and 146,668,589 shares issued, respectively, and 140,246,179 and

144,694,887 shares outstanding, respectively 140,246

144,695 Capital in excess of par value 980,594

986,830 Retained earnings 440,061

553,701 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 5,771

(7,221) Total common stockholders' equity 1,566,672

1,678,005 Noncontrolling interests 612

664 Total equity 1,567,284

1,678,669 Total liabilities and equity $ 18,361,776

$ 17,379,438

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024







Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 383,373

$ 367,355 Loss on early extinguishment of debt -

25 Depreciation and amortization 163,462

153,932 Amortization of intangibles 12,353

12,759 Amortization of cemetery property 73,785

70,431 Amortization of loan costs 6,605

5,365 Provision for expected credit losses 7,394

9,693 Provision for deferred income taxes 32,310

15,243 Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (8,618)

(4,755) Share-based compensation 13,624

13,662 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions and divestitures:





(Increase) decrease in receivables (2,487)

11,366 (Increase) decrease in other assets (18,115)

12,464 Increase in payables and other liabilities 26,006

19,148 Effect of preneed sales production and maturities:





Increase in preneed receivables, net and trust investments (34,056)

(139,876) Increase in deferred revenue, net 29,994

83,331 Increase in deferred receipts held in trust 44,230

50,652 Net cash provided by operating activities 729,860

680,795 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (262,818)

(267,485) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (65,098)

(161,865) Real estate acquisitions (6,610)

(53,329) Corporate headquarters (44,942)

(9,352) Proceeds from divestitures and sales of property and equipment 28,267

21,632 Payments for Company-owned life insurance policies (216)

(3,009) Proceeds from Company-owned life insurance policies and other 11,433

2,673 Other investing activities (1,435)

(13,864) Net cash used in investing activities (341,419)

(484,599) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 655,011

1,336,137 Debt issuance costs -

(15,246) Scheduled payments of debt (19,117)

(18,421) Early payments and extinguishment of debt (490,000)

(1,210,024) Proceeds from corporate headquarters debt facility 33,533

- Principal payments on finance leases (28,590)

(27,524) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 20,904

42,898 Purchase of Company common stock (402,093)

(197,511) Payments of dividends (135,977)

(130,811) Bank overdrafts and other (2,548)

(10,253) Net cash used in financing activities (368,877)

(230,755) Effect of foreign currency 3,522

(1,566) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 23,086

(36,125) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 221,399

224,761 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 244,485

$ 188,636

Consolidated Segment Results (See definitions of revenue line items later in this appendix.)



(Dollars in millions, except funeral services

performed and average revenue per service) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 285.0

$ 289.1

$ 910.2

$ 887.8 Matured preneed revenue 183.3

173.8

572.7

542.5 Core revenue 468.3

462.9

1,482.9

1,430.3 Non-funeral home revenue 26.2

23.2

79.5

69.8 Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue 22.5

26.9

71.2

85.1 Core general agency and other revenue 57.1

53.0

171.3

151.3 Total revenue $ 574.1

$ 566.0

$ 1,804.9

$ 1,736.5















Gross profit $ 99.6

$ 107.9

$ 369.6

$ 340.2 Gross profit percentage 17.3 %

19.1 %

20.5 %

19.6 %















Funeral services performed 84,636

85,743

269,504

266,140 Average revenue per service $ 5,843

$ 5,669

$ 5,797

$ 5,637

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Consolidated cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.9

$ 34.7

$ 110.1

$ 105.0 Atneed merchandise and service revenue 71.6

72.3

220.7

219.4 Total atneed revenue 107.5

107.0

330.8

324.4 Recognized preneed property revenue 228.6

203.4

637.7

628.2 Recognized preneed merchandise and service

revenue 109.9

103.6

314.3

301.8 Total recognized preneed revenue 338.5

307.0

952.0

930.0 Core revenue 446.0

414.0

1,282.8

1,254.4 Other cemetery revenue 38.0

34.0

110.0

102.5 Total revenue $ 484.0

$ 448.0

$ 1,392.8

$ 1,356.9















Gross profit $ 165.9

$ 144.8

$ 458.8

$ 444.6 Gross profit percentage 34.3 %

32.3 %

32.9 %

32.8 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. We consider comparable funeral operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2024 and ending September 30, 2025.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average

revenue per contract sold) Three months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Var

% Comparable funeral revenue:













Atneed revenue (1) $ 274.7

$ 284.9

$ (10.2)

(3.6) % Matured preneed revenue (2) 179.5

172.6

6.9

4.0 % Core revenue (3) 454.2

457.5

(3.3)

(0.7) % Non-funeral home revenue (4) 26.0

23.1

2.9

12.6 % Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue (5) 22.3

26.9

(4.6)

(17.1) % Core general agency and other revenue (6) 56.0

52.9

3.1

5.9 % Total comparable revenue $ 558.5

$ 560.4

$ (1.9)

(0.3) %















Comparable gross profit $ 98.0

$ 107.5

$ (9.5)

(8.8) % Comparable gross profit percentage 17.5 %

19.2 %

(1.7) %



















Comparable funeral services performed:













Atneed 42,455

45,193

(2,738)

(6.1) % Matured preneed 25,467

25,214

253

1.0 % Total core 67,922

70,407

(2,485)

(3.5) % Non-funeral home 14,135

14,238

(103)

(0.7) % Total comparable funeral services performed 82,057

84,645

(2,588)

(3.1) % Comparable core cremation rate 57.3 %

56.8 %

0.5 %



Total comparable cremation rate (7) 64.4 %

63.9 %

0.5 %



















Comparable funeral average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 6,470

$ 6,304

$ 166

2.6 % Matured preneed 7,048

6,845

203

3.0 % Total core 6,687

6,498

189

2.9 % Non-funeral home 1,839

1,622

217

13.4 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,852

$ 5,678

$ 174

3.1 %















Comparable funeral preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 300.2

$ 294.5

$ 5.7

1.9 % Core contracts sold 36,224

34,745

1,479

4.3 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 18,400

23,339

(4,939)

(21.2) % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 6,712

$ 6,437

$ 275

4.3 % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 3,101

$ 3,035

$ 66

2.2 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes, which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income and other insurance benefits. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract, which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes. (4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred. (5) Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract that is delivered before death has occurred and general agency revenue from our non-funeral home sales channel. (6) Core general agency and other revenue primarily comprises core general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements and core travel protection preneed sales, net. (7) Total comparable cremation rate includes the impact of cremation services through our non-funeral sales channel (e.g. SCI Direct).

Total comparable funeral revenue decreased $1.9 million.

Core funeral revenue decreased $3.3 million, or 0.7%, due to a 3.5% decrease in core funeral services performed, partially offset by a 2.9% increase in core average revenue per service. The core cremation rate increased slightly by 50 basis points to 57.3%.

Non-funeral home revenue increased $2.9 million due to a 13.4% increase in non-funeral home average revenue per service partially offset by a 0.7% decrease in non-funeral home services performed.

Non-funeral home preneed sales revenue decreased $4.6 million, primarily due to an operational decision to defer the delivery of urns on preneed contracts to the time of need. This is short-term in nature as we will recognize deferred urn revenue from the backlog at the time of need as non-funeral home revenue. This decrease is partially offset by an increase in non-funeral home general agency revenue as we shift more production from trust to insurance-funded contracts.

Core general agency and other revenue grew $3.1 million, due to an 8.7% increase in core production primarily driven by higher preneed insurance production.

Comparable funeral gross profit decreased $9.5 million to $98.0 million, and the gross profit percentage decreased 170 basis points from 19.2% to 17.5%. This is primarily due to a $6.0 million increase in selling compensation costs, on a $47.1 million increase in funeral preneed insurance sales production, which are expensed as incurred. In addition, there was a slight decrease in total comparable revenue mentioned above.

Comparable funeral preneed sales production increased $5.7 million, or 1.9%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 2024. Core preneed sales production increased $19.5 million, or 8.7%. We experienced an expected improvement in insurance production as our sales force has transitioned to our new provider over time. Non-funeral home preneed sales production decreased $13.8 million, or 19.5%, due to our ongoing transition from trust to insurance-funded contracts mentioned above. The decline in production is expected to be temporary in nature as we anticipate the transition to insurance funded contracts will be complete in 2026.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. We consider comparable cemetery operations to be those businesses owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2024 and ending September 30, 2025.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Var

% Comparable cemetery revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 35.7

$ 34.6

$ 1.1

3.2 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 71.2

72.1

(0.9)

(1.2) % Total atneed revenue (1) 106.9

106.7

0.2

0.2 % Recognized preneed property revenue 224.6

203.3

21.3

10.5 % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 109.5

103.5

6.0

5.8 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 334.1

306.8

27.3

8.9 % Core revenue (3) 441.0

413.5

27.5

6.7 % Other revenue (4) 37.6

34.1

3.5

10.3 % Total comparable revenue $ 478.6

$ 447.6

$ 31.0

6.9 %















Comparable gross profit $ 162.8

$ 144.8

$ 18.0

12.4 % Comparable gross profit percentage 34.0 %

32.4 %

1.6 %



















Comparable cemetery preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 250.8

$ 233.2

$ 17.6

7.5 % Merchandise and services 203.3

187.3

16.0

8.5 % Discounts and other (4.3)

-

(4.3)

- % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 449.8

$ 420.5

$ 29.3

7.0 %















Preneed sales production $ 345.6

$ 315.3

$ 30.3

9.6 % Recognition rate (5) 98.0 %

98.3 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred. (2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract, which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income. (4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts. (5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Total comparable cemetery revenue increased $31.0 million, or 6.9%, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024. The increase was due to higher core revenue of $27.5 million and higher other revenue of $3.5 million.

The core revenue increase of $27.5 million was primarily due to a $27.3 million, or 8.9%, increase in total recognized preneed revenue, of which $21.3 million resulted from higher property revenue and $6.0 million from higher merchandise and service revenue. Total recognized preneed revenue benefited from growth in comparable cemetery preneed sales production of $30.3 million, or 9.6%.

Comparable cemetery gross profit increased $18.0 million to $162.8 million. The gross profit percentage increased from 32.4% to 34.0%, primarily due to the growth in core revenue mentioned above.

Other Financial Results

Corporate general and administrative expenses were $38.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, down $5.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the timing of incentive compensation accruals versus the prior year quarter.

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was 26.9%, up from 21.1% in the prior year quarter. On an adjusted basis, the effective tax rate was 24.1%, up from 20.9% in the prior year quarter. The higher GAAP rate reflects a change in estimate of $4.5 million recorded in the current year related to the finalization of the 2024 tax return. Both the GAAP and adjusted effective tax rates were affected by less excess tax benefit recognized upon the settlement of employee share-based awards.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 252.3

$ 263.8

$ 729.9

$ 680.8 Legal settlement payments -

5.2

0.4

28.2 Restructuring charge payments 15.6

-

21.5

- Net cash provided by operating activities excluding

special items $ 267.9

$ 269.0

$ 751.8

$ 709.0 Cash taxes included in net cash provided by

operating activities excluding special items $ 15.1

$ 4.0

$ 114.3

$ 15.8

Net cash provided by operating activities was $252.3 million in the current quarter of 2025 compared to $263.8 million in the prior year quarter. The current year was unfavorably impacted by restructuring charge payments primarily associated with retired executives. The prior year was unfavorably impacted by legal settlement payments. Excluding these special items and an expected increase in cash taxes paid of $11.1 million, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items increased $10.0 million to $283.0 million. The increase is attributable to $14.0 million higher operating income and $12.5 million lower cash interest offset by $16.5 million of other working capital uses.

(Dollars in millions) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Capital improvements at existing field locations $ 34.9

$ 37.0

$ 84.7

$ 91.4 Development of cemetery property 45.0

43.8

121.1

122.4 Digital investments and corporate 6.1

3.2

16.0

22.7 Total maintenance, cemetery development, and

other capital expenditures (Maintenance capital

expenditures) $ 86.0

$ 84.0

$ 221.8

$ 236.5 Growth capital expenditures/construction of new

funeral service locations 15.6

12.5

41.0

31.0 Total capital expenditures $ 101.6

$ 96.5

$ 262.8

$ 267.5

Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $5.1 million, primarily due to growth capital expenditures for construction of new funeral service locations.

Trust Fund Returns

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown gross without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns as of September 30, 2025 is set forth below:





Three Months

Nine Months Preneed funeral

4.7 %

12.7 % Preneed cemetery

5.0 %

13.4 % Cemetery perpetual care

4.7 %

12.7 % Combined trust funds

4.8 %

13.0 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and years, and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Three months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 117.5

$ 0.83

$ 117.8

$ 0.81 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Losses (gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 0.4

-

(3.5)

(0.02) Restructuring charge 0.4

-

-

- Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from significant items (0.1)

0.01

1.1

- Change in non-recurring tax items 4.5

0.03

(0.1)

- Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 122.7

$ 0.87

$ 115.3

$ 0.79















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



141.4





146.2

(Dollars in millions, except diluted EPS) Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

Net Income

Diluted EPS

Net Income

Diluted EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 383.2

$ 2.68

$ 367.3

$ 2.50 Pre-tax reconciling items:













Gains on divestitures and impairment charges, net (8.6)

(0.06)

(4.8)

(0.03) Legal settlement 6.4

0.04

-

- Restructuring charge 2.0

0.01

-

- Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from significant items 0.3

0.01

1.6

- Change in non-recurring tax items 4.5

0.03

(1.0)

- Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 387.8

$ 2.71

$ 363.1

$ 2.47















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



143.2





147.0

