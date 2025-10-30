

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Panasonic Holdings Corporation (6752.TO) reported that its net profit attributable to stockholders for the six months ended September 30, 2025 declined to 142.40 billion yen or 60.98 yen per share from 188.91 billion yen or 80.90 yen per share in the prior year.



Operating profit for the period was 165.00 billion yen down from 216.05 billion yen in the previous year.



Net sales for the period also decreased to 3.82 trillion yen from 4.25 trillion in the previous year.



Panasonic Holdings Corporation has revised its fiscal 2026 consolidated financial forecast, originally announced on May 9, 2025, lowering expectations for net sales due to a projected decline in automotive battery sales amid a slowdown in the US EV market. While sales for generative AI server-related products, avionics, and energy storage systems are expected to grow, forecasts for operating profit, pre-tax profit, and net profit attributable to shareholders have been reduced. This is primarily due to weaker performance in the automotive battery segment, impacted by US tariffs, lower-than-expected sales volumes, reduced IRA tax credits, and higher restructuring costs related to Group Management Reform.



The company now expects annual net profit attributable to shareholders to be 260.0 billion yen or 111.36 yen per basic share, operating profit of 320.0 billion yen and net sales of 7.700 trillion yen,



Previously, it expected annual net profit attributable to shareholders to be 310.0 billion yen or 132.79 yen per share, operating profit of 370.0 billion yen and net sales of 7.800 trillion yen.



