Camino Minerals Corp: Camino and Nittetsu Commence Proprietary Leaching Studies for Growth Opportunities at the Puquios Copper Project in Chile

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / :Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTCID:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its joint venture with Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. ("Nittetsu") will initiate leaching studies at Nittetsu's metallurgical and chemical facility in Tokyo. These studies aim to assess the scalability of the Puquios Copper Project ("Puquios"or the "Project").

The Puquios mine is planned as a conventional sulphide leaching operation utilizing solvent extraction and electro winning ("SXEW") technology. All permits required for commencement of construction are in place, with mine construction anticipated in the first half of 2026. To support development, Camino and Nittetsu are actively pursuing a debt facility with a Japanese lender that is expected to offer highly competitive terms in the current mining finance environment.

The first stage of the Puquios copper mine development is now on a path towards production. The Company is evaluating scale-up opportunities targeting the hypogene copper mineralization located beneath the supergene, soluble copper zones. The Project has approximately 8,170 metres of drilling completed in the primary mineralized zone. Two exploration adits have been developed to reach the copper mineralization at depth and samples of the deeper mineralization have been extracted and delivered to Nittetsu's research and development facility in Tokyo for testing. Nittetsu has been advancing proprietary copper extraction technologies and initial results demonstrate competitive recoveries for different types of copper mineralization. The deeper copper mineralization at Puquios will be leached at the facility, for further consideration for the next phase of the Project's scale-up.

Looking ahead, the Company intends to further assess and integrate new leaching technologies to determine the most effective scale-up strategy for expanding copper production at Puquios.

Figure 1. Nittetsu Mining Research & Development Center in Tokyo.

"Camino has been working with Nittetsu for several years and is benefiting from their know-how in exploration geology and operations. Now we are extending our cooperation to their research and development business unit in Tokyo", commented Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino. "After we build the first conventional copper production phase at Puquios, we would like to grow production in Chile, and we are starting that work now."

Shinichiro Mita, General Manager of Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. said, "I have recently visited the Puquios copper project with our technical and management teams in preparation to begin construction of the mine. We all believe that the project can grow from the first phase of development, and we are pleased to advance our research to develop economic copper leaching technologies for Puquios."

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. On October 7, 2024, Camino signed a Definitive Agreement to purchase the construction-ready Puquios copper mine in Chile. Camino is focused on developing copper producing assets such as Puquios, and advancing its IOCG Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

