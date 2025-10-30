Entero Therapeutics: Entero Regains Nasdaq Compliance With Grid AI Acquisition

BOCA?RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics, Inc. ("Entero" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENTO) is pleased to announce that, as a result of the acquisition of 100% of Grid AI Corp. ("Grid AI"), it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Equity Rule").

Entero's publicly-listed platform now sits at the intersection of AI, data centers, power grids, and global infrastructure. The acquisition of Grid?AI, now operating as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Entero, enables the Company to participate in one of the most significant secular growth arenas of the coming decade: hyperscale data centers, grid-edge orchestration, and AI-driven infrastructure optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the strategic benefits of the acquisition, the integration of Grid?AI, the ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's listing criteria in connection with the Grid AI acquisition and otherwise, the ability to obtain shareholder approval of the common stock underlying the preferred stock issued in the Grid AI acquisition, expected future operating results, market opportunities, and the Company's growth strategy. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About Entero Therapeutics, Inc.

Entero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENTO) is a publicly listed company. The Company's programs address significant unmet needs in gastrointestinal (GI) health and comprise development of Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients in cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. Following the acquisition of Grid?AI, the Company is continuing these prior operations and is also repositioning into the infrastructure, AI and data-centre orchestration space. Entero operates Grid?AI as a wholly-owned subsidiary and intends to leverage its public-market listing and corporate resources to scale the new venture.

About Grid?AI

Grid?AI is an AI-driven, grid-edge software and device orchestration platform enabling business, utility, and hyperscaler customers to forecast, optimize, and dispatch flexible demand, DERs and compute assets. The platform supports major ML frameworks, offers rapid scale across cloud GPU/CPU infrastructure, and is designed to deliver SaaS-like recurring revenue.

