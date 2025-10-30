Highlights:

Western Plunge Copper-Gold Zone Expands - 150 m Step-Out Hole 1274-25-373W1: 3.2m @ 8.16% CuEq (6.26% Cu, 2.21 g/t Au) within 11.0m @ 3.93% CuEq (2.92% Cu, 1.17 g/t Au). Confirms strong growth potential and a meaningful increase in potential resource footprint.

Zinc-Silver VMS Zone Expands - Up to 225 m & New Western Copper-Gold Discovery Hole 1274-25-371W1 : 7.2m @ 2.29% CuEq (3.56% Zn, 166.81 g/t Ag) Expansion of the VMS Zinc-Silver Zone. Identification of a new Copper-Gold zone ~300 m west of the current model. Drilling demonstrates exciting continuity and expansion in multiple mineralized horizons.

B26 System - Expansion Continues Along Strike and Depth Step-out drilling confirms mineralization remains open in all directions, reinforcing the scale and continuity of the system. Ongoing results continue to demonstrate strong growth potential across both copper-gold and zinc-silver horizons.

Momentum Building - Fully Funded Growth Ahead 16,990m of 20,000m Phase 3 program completed; additional assays pending. Fully funded through 2027, with a 20,000m Phase 4 program planned for 2026 to drive further value creation.



London, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) (OTCQB: AMQFF) (FSE: FW0) ("Abitibi" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assay results from its ongoing Phase 3 drill program at the B26 Polymetallic Deposit ("B26" or the "Deposit") in Québec. Results have significantly expanded the high-grade Western Copper-Gold Zone, confirming strong continuity with a 150-metre step-out that intersected some of the best grades returned to date. The results continue to demonstrate growing expansion potential at B26, which remains open at depth and along strike. To date, 16,990 metres of the 20,000-metre Phase 3 program have been completed, with remaining drilling scheduled for completion by the end of November. Abitibi currently owns 50% of B26 and retains the option to earn an additional 30% from SOQUEM Inc., a subsidiary of Investissement Québec (see news release dated November 16, 2023).

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi Metals, commented: "These latest results mark a very significant milestone for Abitibi Metals. The 150-metre step-out confirms that B26 has the grade, scale, and continuity to become a cornerstone copper-gold asset in Québec. We're now seeing consistent growth across multiple zones, from high-grade extensions in the west to expanding zinc-silver horizons at depth, all pointing to a much larger system than previously defined. With strong momentum, further assays expected, and a fully funded path through 2027, we're positioned to continue to showcase why B26 is one of Canada's next standout critical-minerals projects."

Louis Gariépy, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Abitibi Metals, commented: "Geologically, these results reinforce our understanding that B26 hosts a robust, multi-phase mineralized system. The 150-metre step-out confirms that the Western Copper-Gold Zone maintains strong grades at depth and along plunge, while new drilling into the VMS horizon continues to extend zinc-silver mineralization well beyond the existing resource model. The discovery of copper-gold mineralization 300 metres west of the block model, within the same alteration signature as the main deposit, suggests the system remains open laterally to the west and at depth. Every metre drilled is adding confidence and scale to what is shaping up to be a large mineralized footprint."

To recap, Phase 3 is a fully funded drilling program designed around three strategic objectives:

Expansion of High-Grade: Drilling continues to expand higher-grade zones at B26, driving resource growth in the block model. The latest results, led by standout hole 1274-17-269W3, reaffirm the strong momentum of the program and underscore the exceptional strength of the B26 mineralization. As highlighted in the October 9, news release, drilling continues to deliver impressive grades, including 4.46% CuEq over 21.1 metres from hole 269W3.

Expansion of Mineralized Trends: Extending open-ended mineralized trends beyond the current B26 in various directions of the block model is one of the primary goals of today's drill results.

Unlocking Regional Potential: making new discoveries across Abitibi's 3,328-hectare property is set to become the next focus in Q1 2026.

The results from these holes further validate the continuity of mineralization at depth along the down plunge of the western Cu-Au mineralized shoot within the current resource model of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Indicated- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inferred - 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag). The company anticipates these results to positively contribute to the expansion of its mineral resource base.

Table 1: Significant Intercepts from Phase 3

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) CuEq

(%)2 Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) CuEq(%)

Spot4 1274-17-245W1 655 668 13 0.2 0.18 0.01 1.61 0.02 0.26 1274-17-256W1 1018 1020 2 1.19 1.13 0.06 1.95 0 1.52 and 1085.5 1098 12.5 0.74 0.07 0.42 4.76 0.81 0.96 incl 1093.5 1096 2.5 2.32 0.25 2.05 11.22 0.82 3.39 1274-25-369 876 907 31 0.14 0.11 0.01 1.33 0.03 0.18 1274-25-3715 895.95 908.25 12.3 0.63 0 0.02 2.02 1.62 0.59 incl. 901.3 906.5 5.2 1.09 0 0.02 2.81 2.89 1.01 and 987.9 1021 33.1 0.57 0.04 0.07 4.98 1.21 0.61 incl. 1001 1006.45 5.45 0.97 0.03 0.15 2.92 2.18 0.99 incl. 1005 1006.45 1.45 3.09 0.09 0.55 8.91 6.79 3.18 and 1010.8 1017.75 6.95 0.85 0.02 0.16 4.58 1.85 0.9 and 1065.95 1073.25 7.3 0.45 0.42 0.01 1.52 0.02 0.57 and 1079.2 1106.1 26.9 0.62 0.52 0.1 1.45 0.02 0.8 and 1100.05 1105.6 5.55 1.36 1.29 0.05 2.38 0.04 1.72 1274-25-371W15 827 849 22 0.49 0 0.01 36.03 0.77 0.73 incl. 843 848 5 1.14 0 0.02 79.42 1.91 1.67 and 853 877 24 1.05 0.01 0.03 88.74 1.47 1.68 incl. 866.5 873.7 7.2 2.29 0.02 0.09 166.81 3.56 3.45 and 984.5 986.8 2.3 2.96 2.83 0.08 6.87 0.07 3.75 1274-25-372 636 639 3 1.7 0.91 0.89 6.1 0.03 2.39 1274-25-3735 1182 1190 8 1.22 0.88 0.39 1.38 0.02 1.64 incl. 1184.5 1189 4.5 2.1 1.53 0.66 2.17 0.01 2.81 1274-25-373W15 1282 1293 11 3.93 2.92 1.17 4.22 0.01 5.24 incl. 1289 1292.2 3.2 8.16 6.26 2.21 8.05 0.02 10.82

Note 1: The intercepts above are not necessarily representative of the true width of mineralization. The local interpretation indicates core length corresponding generally to 60 to 90% of the mineralized lens' true width.

Note 2: Copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1.50/lb Zn, $20.00/ounce Ag and $2,500/ounce Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 3: Intervals are generally composited starting with a 0.1% CuEq cut-off and between 0.6% CuEq cut-off grade for the "including" intervals, allowing for up to 3 consecutive samples below cut-off grade.

Note 4: Spot copper equivalent values calculated using metal prices of $5.00/lb Cu, $1.35/lb Zn, $48.00/ounce Ag and $3,900/ounce Au. Recovery factors were applied according to SGS CACGS-P2017-047 metallurgical test: 98.3% for copper, 90.0% for gold, 96.1% for zinc, 72.1% for silver.

Note 5: Results presented represent the rushed mineralized zones. Additional assays are still pending to complete these holes.

Discussion of Results:

Expansion of Western Plunge Copper-Gold Zone

Expansion hole 1274-25-373W1 returned an exceptional intercept, confirming that the western copper zone continues to expand. The copper and gold grades from this hole rank among the highest within the entire B26 deposit, underscoring the strength and continuity of the mineralization.

In response to this outstanding result - together with the recently released hole 1274-17-269W3, located within the same part of the mineralized system - the drill plan has been revised to immediately follow up in this highly prospective area. Additional drilling is already reinforcing this momentum. Hole 1274-25-373, collared approximately 80 metres east of 373W1, intersected 4.5 metres grading 2.10% CuEq (1.53% Cu, 0.66 g/t Au) within a broader 11.0-metre interval grading 1.22% CuEq, confirming the continuity of high-grade mineralization along the western trend. These results build on previously reported intercepts from holes 1274-25-269W1B and 1274-25-269W2B to the east, which together outline a robust and expanding mineralized corridor. To further delineate this zone, at least five additional holes are currently being drilled as part of the ongoing expansion program.

Expansion of Zinc-Silver VMS Zone

Additional holes, 1274-25-371 and 1274-25-371W1, also delivered strong results, confirming the down-plunge extension of the zinc-silver VMS zone to depths of up to 225 metres. The best interval returned 3.56% Zn and 166.81 g/t Ag over 7.2 metres, starting at 866.5 metres downhole. The wide spacing of historical drilling in this area highlights the significant potential for further expansion and definition of the zinc-silver mineralization.

Hole 1274-25-371W1 intersected 7.2 metres grading 2.29% CuEq (3.56% Zn, 166.81 g/t Ag) within a broader 24.0-metre interval grading 1.05% CuEq, confirming the strong continuity of mineralization at depth. Hole 1274-25-371 returned 5.55 metres grading 1.36% CuEq (1.29% Cu, 2.38 g/t Ag) within a 200-metre mineralized corridor, extending the lens by approximately 225 metres along strike. These results reinforce the growth potential of the zinc-silver zone, which remains open both along strike and at depth. Additional follow-up drilling is planned after further downhole televiewer and geophysical investigations to refine targeting and better delineate the extent of this expanding mineralized lens.

Discovery of a New Copper-Gold Zone to the West

Hole 1274-25-372, drilled approximately 300 metres west of the current block model limit, intersected 25 metres of copper mineralization at a vertical depth of about 550 metres. The interval displays dark chlorite alteration and chalcopyrite stringers and disseminations, typical of the main volcanogenic copper-gold system. Within this zone, a notable intercept of 0.9% Cu and 0.9 g/t Au (1.7% CuEq) over 3.0 metres was obtained - the best result to date in this far-west area of the deposit. This discovery may represent the emergence of a new copper-gold shoot, opening up another exciting growth opportunity for the project. Follow-up drilling is planned as part of the upcoming winter regional program to further test and expand this highly promising area.

Figure 1: Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/272535_f64b8d8dc4f82b70_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Longitudinal section looking north with Significant Results from Phase 3 drill program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/272535_f64b8d8dc4f82b70_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Core picture 3.93% CuEq over 11 metres from 1,282m to 1,293m in hole 1274-25-373W1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/272535_f64b8d8dc4f82b70_003full.jpg





Figure 4: B26 Drill Program Update Ongoing 20,000m+ Phase 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11775/272535_f64b8d8dc4f82b70_004full.jpg

Table 2: Phase 3 Drill Hole Information

Hole ID UTM East UTM North Elevation Azimuth Dip Start (m) End (m) Reported 1274-25-363 653350 5513165 270 345 -65 0 486 06/24/2025 1274-25-364B 652552 5513089 277 347 -61 0 687 06/24/2025 1274-25-365 652552 5513089 277 349 -51 0 555 06/24/2025 1274-25-366 653200 5513085 270 347 -72 0 677 06/24/2025 1274-17-269W1b 652506 5513872 276 170 -50 726 1071 08/29/2025 1274-17-269W2b 652506 5513872 276 181 -73 882 1254 08/29/2025 1274-17-269W3 652506 5513872 276 178 -60 348 1254 08/29/2025 1274-25-367 653348 5513096 270 14 -61 0 623 08/29/2025 1274-25-368 653348 5513096 270 7 -3 0 900 08/29/2025 1274-17-245W1b 652245 5513876 270 191 -61 549 1053 10/30/2025 1274-17-256W1 653050 5513948 267 178 -63 399 1173 10/30/2025 1274-25-369 653348 5513096 270 20 -78 0 1083 10/30/2025 1274-25-371 652950 5512816 272 353 -69 0 1137 10/30/2025 1274-25-371W1 652950 5512816 272 5 -62 353 1119 10/30/2025 1274-25-372 651911 5513016 277 1 -51 0 840 10/30/2025 1274-25-373 652070 5512815 277 354 -74 0 1287 10/30/2025 1274-25-373W1 652070 5512815 277 9 -71 373 1413 10/30/2025

Note 1: Numbers have been rounded to the nearest whole number in the table above

QAQC

The core logging and QAQC protocol program was run and supervised by the Company technical team. The drill core was split in half, sent to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation takes place in Val-d'Or, all fire assay takes place in Thunder Bay and all four acid digestion and multi element analysis takes place in Calgary. Prepared samples are fused using accepted fire assay techniques, cupelled and parted in nitric acid and hydrochloric acid. Sample splits of 30g are routinely used though 50g may also be used (AGAT Code 202 551). 0.2g of prepared samples are digested with a series of acids (HClO4, HF, HCL and HNO3) at a temperature of ~200oC until incipient dryness. It is then heated with HNO3 and HCl, then diluted to 12mL with de-ionized water. While very aggressive, the solubility of some elements can be dependent on the mineral species present and as such, data reported from the 4-Acid digestion should be considered as representing only the leachable portion of a particular analyte. Some elements show poor recovery due to volatilization (B, As, Hg). PerkinElmer 7300DV/8300DV ICP-OES and Agilent 5900 ICP-OES instruments are used in the analysis. Inter-Element Correction (IEC) techniques are used to correct for any spectral interferences. Blanks, sample replicates, duplicates, and internal reference materials (both aqueous and geochemical standards) are routinely used as part of AGAT Laboratories quality assurance program. AAS instruments are used in the analysis.

Qualified Person

Information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Louis Gariépy, P.Eng (OIQ #107538), VP Exploration of Abitibi Metals, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and responsible for the technical information provided in this news release.

About Abitibi Metals Corp:

Abitibi Metals Corp. (CSE: AMQ) is a Quebec-focused mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of quality base and precious metal properties that are drill-ready with high-upside and expansion potential. Abitibi's portfolio of strategic properties provides target-rich diversification and includes the option to earn 80% of the high-grade B26 Polymetallic Deposit, which hosts a resource estimate1 of 11.3MT @ 2.13% Cu Eq (Ind- 1.23% Cu, 1.27% Zn, 0.46 g/t Au and 31.9 g/t Ag) & 7.2MT @ 2.21% Cu Eq (Inf - 1.56% Cu, 0.17% Zn, 0.87 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag), and the Beschefer Gold Project, where historical drilling has identified 4 historical intercepts with a metal factor of over 100 g/t gold highlighted by 55.63 g/t gold over 5.57 metres (BE13-038) and 13.07 g/t gold over 8.75 metres (BE12-014) amongst four modeled zones.

About SOQUEM:

SOQUEM, a mineral exploration company and subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

Note 1: Technical Report NI 43-101 Resource Estimation Update Project B26, Quebec, For Abitibi Metals Corp., By SGS Canada Inc., Yann Camus, ing., Olivier Vadnais-Leblanc, géo., SGS Canada - Geostat., Effective Date: November 1, 2024, Date of Report: February 26, 2025

Forward-looking statement:

This news release contains certain statements, which may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information involves statements that are not based on historical information but rather relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments on the B26 Project or otherwise. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and many of which, regarding future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on the Company's behalf. Although Abitibi has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. All factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Abitibi's forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases (including negative and grammatical variations) or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "occur. Mineral exploration and development are highly speculative and are characterized by a number of significant inherent risks, which may result in the inability of the Company to successfully develop current or proposed projects for commercial, technical, political, regulatory or financial reasons, or if successfully developed, may not remain economically viable for their mine life owing to any of the foregoing reasons, among others. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in achieving commercial mineral production and the likelihood of success must be considered in light of the stage of operations.

