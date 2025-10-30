

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (2127.T) on Thursday reported increase in profit for the first half ended September 30, 2025, supported by growth in revenue.



Net profit increased to 5.410 billion yen or 17.05 yen per share from 3.739 billion yen or 11.79 yen per share a year ago.



Operating profit rose 41.8% year-on-year to 8.399 billion yen.



Net ales grew 21.5% to 22.587 billion yen from 18.591 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects sales to increase 5% to 46.3 billion yen. Net profit is expected to grow 0.4% to 11 billion yen with basic EPS of 34.67 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News