

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ibiden Co., Ltd. (IBIDF,4062.T) on Thursday reported a higher profit for the second quarter, backed by 7.7% increase in net sales, compared to the prior year. Further, the printed circuits technologies company lifted its profit outlook for the full year 2026.



For the second quarter, net profit increased 7.5% to 22.07 billion yen from 20.53 billion yen a year ago.



On a dilution basis, per share earnings increased to 148.52 yen from 137.97 yen last year.



Profit before income taxes increased to 31.99 billion yen from 27.16 billion yen a year ago.



Net sales for the second quarter increased to 195.49 billion yen from 181.59 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2026, the firm lifted the profit guidance to 37 billion yen from the earlier announced guidance of 34 billion yen, which is 9.8% higher than last year.



The expected profit per share for the fiscal period is 132.50 yen, up from 121.76 yen. Excluding the impact of the proposed stock split, the consolidated earnings per share for the fiscal year is expected to be 265 yen.



In addition, the firm lifted the fiscal-year 2025 sales guidance and expects it to be at 420 billion yen from the earlier announced guidance of 415 billion yen, which is 13.7% higher than the prior year.



In addition, the Company has decided to pay a total interim dividend of 30 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. It consists of an ordinary dividend of 20 yen per share and an additional commemorative dividend of 10 yen per share.



Ibiden plans a stock split at a ratio of two shares for every one share of common stock, effective January 1, 2026.



On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 0.15% higher at 13,595 Japanese yen.



