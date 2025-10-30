

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a new order cancelling all combination service between the United States and Felipe Angeles International Airport in Mexico in response to Mexico's continued abuse of Bilateral Aviation Agreement. The cancellation will slash 13 current or planned routes by Mexican carriers into the United States.



Secretary Duffy's order also freezes any growth of Mexican carriers' combination services between the United States and Mexico's Benito Juarez International Airport.



Mexico has illegally cancelled and frozen U.S. carrier flights for three years without consequences. All the while, Mexican carriers have been adding new routes and services between MEX and the United States.



'Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg were too weak to stand up to Mexico when they walked all over our bilateral aviation agreement. These deals are binding, and like our trade agreements, President Trump is going to put America First and enforce them,' said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. 'Until Mexico stops the games and honors its commitments, we will continue to hold them accountable. No country should be able to take advantage of our carriers, our market, and our flyers without repercussions.'



The U.S. Transportation Department said the government of Mexico's continued non-compliance may impact travel plans for American citizens. Passengers have been advised to contact their carrier for specific re-accommodation information.



In addition to these actions, Secretary Duffy is also proposing a prohibition of Mexican passenger airlines from transporting belly cargo between Mexico and the United States. This action would take effect 108 business days after it is finalized.



The flights that the U.S. Transportation Department has disapproved include an Aeromexico service between MEX and San Juan; a Volaris service between MEX and Newark; Viva Aerobus's proposed services between NLU and AUS, JFK, ORD, DFW, DEN, IAH, LAX, MIA, and MCO; and Aeromexico's current services between NLU and Houston and McAllen.



In July, Secretary Duffy had put Mexico on notice for its blatant disregard of the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement and its ongoing anti-competitive behavior. Mexico has promised to level the playing field but remains unwilling to address the United States' concerns, the Transportation Department said said in a press release.



