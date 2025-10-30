

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.868 billion, or $6.98 per share. This compares with $739 million, or $2.63 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.096 billion or $7.83 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $69.748 billion from $63.694 billion last year.



The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.868 Bln. vs. $739 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.98 vs. $2.63 last year. -Revenue: $69.748 Bln vs. $63.694 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $29.60



