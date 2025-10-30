

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Union and Ukraine will benefit from an enhanced, stable, fair and permanent trade framework, with the entry into force of the EU-Ukraine Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area, or DCFTA.



The upgraded DCFTA delivers additional, mutually beneficial trade liberalization, while taking fully into account the sensitivity of certain EU agricultural sectors. 'It illustrates in a very tangible way the EU's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine. At the same time, it limits EU imports of sensitive agricultural products compared to the levels under the autonomous trade measures, enshrines a robust new safeguard clause, and provides for the alignment of Ukrainian and EU production standards,' the European Commission said in a press release.



The DCFTA will support long-term economic certainty and stable trade relations for both parties, while contributing to the gradual integration of Ukraine into the EU Single Market.



Both sides have also agreed on exploring measures to help Ukrainian exporters reach their traditional markets in third countries, thus providing additional commercial opportunities for Ukraine and contributing to global food security.



