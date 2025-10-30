

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter, after rising 0.1 percent in the second quarter. GDP growth was expected to remain unchanged at 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth eased to 1.3 percent from 1.5 percent in the prior quarter. However, the rate was better than forecast of 1.2 percent.



The EU27 also grew at a faster pace in the third quarter, up 0.3 percent sequentially, following a 0.2 percent rise a quarter ago. The annual growth in GDP was 1.5 percent compared to 1.6 percent in the second quarter.



