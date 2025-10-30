

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economy expanded for the second straight quarter in the three months ending in September, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product advanced 0.6 percent in the third quarter from last year, faster than the 0.1 percent rise in the previous quarter.



The main contributor to the growth in gross domestic product was the performance of services, especially information and communication. On the other hand, industry and agriculture slowed the economic performance, the agency said.



On an adjusted basis, GDP also grew 0.6 percent in the third quarter versus a 0.2 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy stalled in the September quarter, after expanding 0.5 percent in the June quarter.



