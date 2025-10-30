

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F) on Thursday reported higher profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, driven by increase in revenue as well as lower other operating expenses.



Profit before tax rose 16% to 83.261 billion yen, compared with 71.781 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating profit increased 14.2% to 94.204 billion yen from 82.512 billion yen.



Net income attributable to owners of parent grew 16.7% to 57.426 billion yen. Basic EPS rose to 132.67 yen from 113.65 yen last year.



Revenue increased 1.2% to 650.829 billion yen, compared with 643.045 billion yen last year.



For the full year, the company forecasts revenue of 1.290 trillion yen, a 1.4% decline from the prior year. Net income attributable to owners of parent is expected to rise 17.4% to 116 billion yen with basic EPs of 267.99 yen.



