

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - In the final leg of his three-nation Indo-Pacific trip, President Donald Trump secured billions worth of landmark deals with South Korea.



South Korean government and companies will make major investments in key US sectors, including energy, technology, aviation and maritime.



Korean Air will purchase 103 new Boeing aircraft valued at $36.2 billion, supporting up to 135,000 jobs across the United States. To power these new aircraft, Korean Air will also purchase state-of-the-art GE Aerospace engines in a separate deal valued at $13.7 billion.



The ROK Air Force selected L3Harris Technologies to develop its new Airborne Warning and Control aircraft in a $2.3 billion deal that will support more than 6,000 American jobs, according to the White House.



America's ReElement Technologies and POSCO International will partner to launch a U.S.-based, vertically integrated rare earth separation, refining, and magnet production complex focused on high-value mobility magnets.



The Korea Gas Corporation signed agreements to purchase about 3.3 million tons per year of U.S. LNG via long-term agreements with sellers, including Trafigura and TotalEnergy, through their portfolios and offtake agreements with U.S. LNG producers like Cheniere.



Centrus Energy Corp, KHNP, and POSCO International Corporation agreed to support the expansion of Centrus' uranium enrichment capacity in Piketon, Ohio, creating 3,000 jobs in the United States.



LS Group pledged to invest $3 billion by 2030 in U.S. power-grid infrastructure, including undersea cables, power equipment, and winding wires. LS Cable's U.S. subsidiary, LS Greenlink, is building a $681 million manufacturing facility in Virginia.



The United States and South Korea signed a Technology Prosperity Deal to expand bilateral science and technology cooperation with an emphasis on U.S. AI exports, AI standards, AI adoption, research security, 6G, biotech supply chains, and quantum innovation.



Amazon will invest $5 billion through 2031 to build South Korea's cloud infrastructure, helping drive U.S. exports and American AI leadership.



NASA's Artemis II mission will take astronauts around the Moon for the first time since Apollo, and deploy a Korean satellite to measure space radiation.



Both countries committed to stabilize and diversify the critical-mineral supply chain through public-private collaboration in the mining and refining of such minerals.



South Korean companies have pledged investments to modernize and expand the capacity of American shipbuilding industries, including through investments in U.S. shipyards and America's workforce.



HD Hyundai and Cerberus Capital Management will partner on a $5 billion investment program for modernizing American shipyards.



Samsung Heavy Industries and Vigor Marine Group will cooperate on naval vessel maintenance, repair, and overhaul, shipyard automation, and new construction of U.S.-flagged vessels.



Hanwha Ocean announced a $5 billion infrastructure plan to strengthen Pennsylvania's Philly Shipyard workforce and increase its current production capacity by more than ten-fold.



