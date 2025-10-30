CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Forms Subsidiary, CoTec Québec, To Accelerate Investment Activities In The Province

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the establishment of its wholly-owned subsidiary CoTec Québec to accelerate its investment activities in Québec, Canada. CoTec's core operating model is to establish local companies in the jurisdictions of its assets and investments as part of our license to operate.

Julian Treger, CEO of CoTec commented: "The establishment of CoTec Québec demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Lac Jeannine Project and pursuing other investment opportunities in the province of Québec. CoTec will implement a comprehensive engagement plan with strategic partners in the province, including the Government of Québec, local stakeholders, First Nations and other interested parties.

CoTec's strategy is to recover the significant economic potential of large historical tailings sites with further potential for enhancement through the deployment of CoTec technologies. Québec hosts some of the largest historical resources of high-purity iron globally, creating an exceptional opportunity for Québec to become a global sustainable leader in the green steel supply chain. CoTec Québec will lead the ongoing development of the Lac Jeannine project, which is progressing through its Feasibility Study1 and continue to examine further development opportunities in the province that can achieve accelerated project timelines to support the critical minerals supply chain."

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic critical mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

