Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2025) - Western Exploration Inc. (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") is pleased to update the status of the Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drill program on the Tomasina Vein Zone target. The drill area is approximately 1.0 km west of the Gravel Creek resource and down dip from the Saddle and Wood Gulch resource areas, at the Company's wholly owned Aura gold-silver project (the "Aura Project").

The Tomasina target is a 2.5 km long structural zone down dip of the Saddle and Wood Gulch NI 43-101 resources and the Hammer Head mineralization. It is projected to intersect the highly favorable Eocene Frost Creek tuff (main host rock at Gravel Creek) at the faulted unconformity with the basement Permian-Mississippian Schoonover Formation.

Western completed nine RC drill holes totaling 3,239 meters across the corridor, confirming widespread alteration and veining - strong indicators of a robust hydrothermal system. These results highlight resource expansion potential for the Aura Project, particularly down dip and along strike from existing NI 43-101 resources. Assay results are pending.

Program Highlights

Drilling confirms pervasive clay alteration and local quartz-sulfide veining consistent with mineralized zones elsewhere at Aura.

Holes in the Saddle area successfully intersected the key Frost Creek tuff, the same host rock as the Gravel Creek deposit with irregular stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccia zones.

Drilling at the southeast extension confirmed alteration but did not encounter the favorable Frost Creek tuff, though potential to the west and at depth remains a prospective target.

Significance of Tomasina Target Results

Western Exploration CEO, Darcy Marud, commented: "Western Exploration is encouraged by initial visual results of the 2025 RC program, which tested only about 20% of the total strike length of the Tomasina target. Key areas below Saddle, Wood Gulch and Gravel Creek remaining to be drill tested.

"Drilling was paused to allow for assay analysis and to extend permitting to next phase targets in this highly prospective target zone. As the drilling has confirmed the presence of widespread alteration and local quartz and sulphide mineralization, additional drilling will be conducted with core drilling or RC drilling with core tails."

Mr. Marud added, "The 2025 drill results support Western's confidence that the Tomasina target holds resource expansion potential that will complement the growing resource base at Gravel Creek and the Jarbidge discovery 1.0 km to the east."







Figure 1. 2025 Reverse Circulation holes and key target areas in relation to the 2.5km long Tomasina Structural Trend

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7771/272466_64e7d58284db5a15_001full.jpg

Holes WG463-465 focused on a 200m stretch of the target zone southeast of the Wood Gulch area. Although locally strong alteration was observed in the overlying Miocene Jarbidge Rhyolite and basement Schoonover sediments, very little of the Eocene volcanic package was intersected. Additional drilling needs to be located further east to target the Frost Creek Formation at depth.

Holes WG466 to WG471 targeted a 500m strike length of the Tomasina target down dip and southeast of the Saddle Resource Zone. Three of five holes intersected the Frost Creek tuff, with alteration extending into the Schoonover basement rocks in all five holes. The Frost Creek tuff is pervasively clay altered, with variable zones of silicification and disseminated pyrite. The Frost Creek tuff and underlying Schoonover Formation metasediments below the faulted unconformity are locally cut by irregular stockwork veining and hydrothermal breccia zones 1.5 to 10.0 meters in drill width containing quartz +/-pyrite-marcasite.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration is advancing the 100% owned Aura Project, located approximately 120 kilometers/75 miles north of the city of Elko, Nevada. The Aura Project includes three unique gold and silver deposits: Doby George, Gravel Creek, and Wood Gulch. Western Exploration is comprised of an experienced team of precious metals experts that aim to lead the company to becoming North America's premiere gold and silver development company.

Additional information regarding Western Exploration can be found on Western Exploration's corporate website (www.westernexploration.com) on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Western Exploration's issuer profile.

Qualified Person Approval

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Hawksworth, General Manager of the Western Exploration's Aura Project, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and the interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices.

Reverse circulation drilling and sampling on 5' (1.52m) intervals was completed by Envirotech Drilling (Winnemucca, Nevada based). Samples were collected by Western Exploration geologists at the drill site and transported Western Exploration's warehouse/logging facility in Mountain City. Chip trays were photographed and logged by company geologists. Sample intervals were recorded. Quality control (QC) samples were inserted at regular intervals in the sample stream with all sample shipments, including blanks, core duplicates and reference materials, to monitor laboratory performance. Samples were kept in the secure Mountain City facility until transported for assay.

Reverse Circulation samples were transported by ALS drivers to the ALS prep facility in Elko, Nevada. Samples are being analyzed for gold using ALS CHEMEX fire assay procedure Au-AA13, with over limits being analyzed by Au_GRA21. Samples are being analyzed for silver and a 40 element suite using ALS Chemex procedure ME-ICP41, , with over limits being analyzed by Ag_GRA21.

