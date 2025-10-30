

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Group Corporation (KONMY) on Thursday posted sharply higher profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, supported by strong revenue growth.



Profit before income taxes rose 28.3% year-on-year to 65.238 billion yen.



Operating profit increased 28.9% to 64.268 billion yen.



Net profit attributable to owners of the parent climbed to 46.486 billion yen or 342.92 yen per share from 36.401 billion yen or 268.53 yen per share a year ago.



Revenue advanced 22.1% to 224.839 billion yen from 184.084 billion yen a year earlier.



For the full year, the company forecasts net profit attributable to owners of the parent to edge up 0.4% to 75.000 billion yen, with basic earnings per share estimated at 553.27 yen.



Revenue is expected to rise 2% year-on-year to 430 billion yen.



