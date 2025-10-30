

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Advance Auto Parts (AAP):



Earnings: -$1 million in Q3 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.02 in Q3 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $56 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $2.036 billion in Q3 vs. $2.148 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $8,550 - $8,600 Mln



