IonQ executives highlight the company's latest quantum advancements underscoring progress around the UK's collaborative quantum strategy

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, today announced its participation in the 2025 UK National Quantum Technologies Showcase, taking place on November 7th at the Business Design Centre in London. Organized by Innovate UK in collaboration with the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) and the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme (UKNQTP), it is one of the largest quantum events in the UK, convening more than 2,000 stakeholders across government, academia, and industry.

"We are delighted to demonstrate our latest advancements in quantum computing innovation at the UK Quantum Showcase this year. The UK has long held a leading position in quantum technologies due to its world-class science and research base," said Dr. Chris Ballance, President of Quantum Computing at IonQ and co-founder of Oxford Ionics. "The strength of the UK's technological leadership helped us achieve the highest-performing quantum platform available on the market."

IonQ's presence at the showcase follows a landmark year for the company in the UK, including the designation of Oxford as IonQ's EMEA headquarters, its acquisition of Oxford Ionics, and the delivery of Quartet, a quantum computing testbed for the UK's National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). These milestones reinforce IonQ's role as a key player in advancing the UK's national quantum strategy as it accelerates the commercial use of quantum technologies.

IonQ will host booth #52 where participants will explore the company's latest quantum innovations.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's current generation quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

The company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fortune Future 50, Newsweek's 2025 Excellence Index 1000, Forbes' 2025 Most Successful Mid-Cap Companies list, and Built In's 2025 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Washington DC and Seattle, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the scalability, fidelity, efficiency, viability, accessibility, effectiveness, reliability, performance, speed, and commercial-readiness of IonQ's offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; IonQ's ability to deliver, and customers' ability to generate, value from IonQ's offerings; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts, roadmaps and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to effectively integrate its acquisitions of Oxford Ionics Limited; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's patents; and IonQ's ability to maintain or obtain patent protection for its products and technology, including with sufficient breadth to provide a competitive advantage. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the "Risk Factors" section of IonQ's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

