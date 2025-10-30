Quarterly net revenues of $167 million, up 8% year-over-year, with 4,416 active patients on therapy as of September 30, 2025

Premarket approval application for Tumor Treating Fields therapy use in pancreatic cancer submitted and under substantive review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today reported financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2025. Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer by developing and commercializing its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields).

"Q3 was a solid quarter with steady commercial execution in glioblastoma, geographic expansion, and material progress for our clinical and product development pipelines," said Ashley Cordova, CEO, Novocure. "With four indications expected in market by year-end 2026, we are well on our way to becoming a platform therapy company and we remain sharply focused on reaching profitability and expanding patient impact."

Financial updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025:

Total net revenues for the quarter were $167.2 million, an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily driven by active patient growth, as well as $3.3 million in exchange rate benefits. The U.S., Germany, France and Japan contributed $96.6 million, $20.3 million, $19.6 million and $9.4 million, respectively, with other active markets contributing $15.7 million. Revenue in Greater China from Novocure's partnership with Zai Lab totaled $5.6 million. Recognized revenue from Optune Lua in the quarter was $3.1 million, including $1.6 million from non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and $1.5 million from malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

Gross margin for the quarter was 73% compared to 77% in the prior year. The reduction was primarily driven by the continued roll out of our Head Flexible Electrode (HFE) transducer array for use with Optune Gio , costs associated with treating NSCLC patients prior to establishing broad reimbursement, and increased tariffs. Additionally, this quarter Novocure recognized a $2.9 million expense related to an inventory obsolescence provision for Optune Lua arrays.

, costs associated with treating NSCLC patients prior to establishing broad reimbursement, and increased tariffs. Additionally, this quarter Novocure recognized a $2.9 million expense related to an inventory obsolescence provision for Optune Lua arrays. Research, development and clinical study expenses for the quarter were $54.0 million, an increase of 4% from the same period in 2024. This was primarily driven by increased product development costs and increased regulatory expenses related to the premarket approval (PMA) applications for the use of TTFields therapy in the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer and brain metastases from NSCLC.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter were $58.5 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter were $45.9 million, an increase of 15% compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily driven by higher share-based compensation expenses and higher personnel and professional services expenses to support the greater company build-out, particularly in enterprise technology as we invest in our digital infrastructure to enable scale.

Net loss for the quarter was $37.3 million with loss per share of $0.33.

Adjusted EBITDA* for the quarter was $(3.0) million.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1,033.5 million as of September 30, 2025.

Operational updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025:

As of September 30, 2025, there were 4,416 total active patients on TTFields therapy globally.

Optune Gio 1,675 prescriptions for Optune Gio for the treatment of glioblastoma were received in the quarter, an increase of 7% from the same period in 2024. The U.S., Germany, France and Japan contributed 954; 227; 191 and 130 prescriptions, respectively, with the remaining 173 prescriptions contributed by other active markets. As of September 30, 2025, there were 4,277 Optune Gio active patients on therapy, an increase of 5% from the same period in 2024. The U.S., Germany, France and Japan contributed 2,176; 595; 499 and 474 Optune Gio active patients, respectively, with the remaining 533 active patients contributed by other active markets.

Optune Lua 130 total prescriptions for Optune Lua were received in the quarter. 109 Optune Lua prescriptions were received for the treatment of NSCLC and 21 prescriptions were received for the treatment of MPM. As of September 30, 2025, there were 139 active Optune Lua patients on therapy, including 100 patients treated for metastatic NSCLC and 39 patients treated for MPM.



Quarterly updates and achievements:

In August 2025, Novocure's PMA application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of TTFields therapy for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer was accepted for filing. This submission is supported by data from the Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial, which evaluated the use of TTFields therapy concomitantly with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for adults with unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

In August 2025, Novocure announced the coverage of Optune Gio through the Spanish National Health System for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma

In September 2025, Novocure received approval for Optune Lua use concurrently with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in adult patients with unresectable advanced/recurrent NSCLC who progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones:

Novocure intends to submit a PMA application to the FDA for the treatment of brain metastases from NSCLC based on results of the Phase 3 METIS clinical trial in Q4 2025.

The topline data readout from the Phase 2 PANOVA-4 clinical trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer is expected in Q1 2026.

The topline data readout from the Phase 3 TRIDENT clinical trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma is expected in Q2 2026.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma and pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has several additional ongoing or completed clinical trials exploring the use of Tumor Treating Fields therapy in the treatment of glioblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

Novocure's global headquarters is located in Baar, Switzerland, with U.S. headquarters located in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and research and development facilities located in Haifa, Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

*Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

We measure our performance based upon a non-U.S. GAAP measurement of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and shared-based compensation ("Adjusted EBITDA"). We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because it helps investors compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of earnings attributable to our capital structure, tax rate and material non-cash items, specifically share-based compensation.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2025, and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

NOVOCURE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Net revenues 167,204 155,095 481,003 443,954 605,220 Cost of revenues 44,729 35,372 124,722 103,715 137,181 Gross profit 122,475 119,723 356,281 340,239 468,039 Operating costs and expenses: Research, development and clinical studies 54,029 51,882 163,639 158,435 209,645 Sales and marketing 58,546 59,830 171,404 171,652 239,063 General and administrative 45,921 40,103 134,645 117,344 189,827 Total operating costs and expenses 158,496 151,815 469,688 447,431 638,535 Operating income (loss) (36,021 (32,092 (113,407 (107,192 (170,496 Financial income (expenses), net 5,999 10,507 18,111 31,236 39,334 Income (loss) before income tax (30,022 (21,585 (95,296 (75,956 (131,162 Income tax 7,248 8,985 16,432 26,749 37,465 Net income (loss) (37,270 (30,570 (111,728 (102,705 (168,627 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (0.33 (0.28 (1.00 (0.95 (1.56 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic and diluted net income (loss) per share 111,908,252 108,247,716 111,259,532 107,679,501 107,834,368

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

NOVOCURE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share data) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 342,119 163,767 Short-term investments 691,382 796,106 Restricted cash 2,519 2,327 Trade receivables, net 85,230 74,226 Receivables and prepaid expenses 39,500 35,063 Inventories 39,104 35,086 Total current assets 1,199,854 1,106,575 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 79,976 77,660 Field equipment, net 20,549 14,811 Right-of-use assets 48,402 27,120 Other long-term assets 12,413 14,618 Total long-term assets 161,340 134,209 TOTAL ASSETS 1,361,194 1,240,784

Consolidated Balance Sheets

USD in thousands (except share data)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Unaudited Audited LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Convertible note 560,620 558,160 Trade payables 118,922 105,086 Other payables, lease liabilities and accrued expenses 96,464 93,130 Total current liabilities 776,006 756,376 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Senior secured credit facility, net 194,639 97,300 Long-term leases 42,682 19,971 Employee benefit liabilities 6,515 6,940 Other long-term liabilities 19 18 Total long-term liabilities 243,855 124,229 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,019,861 880,605 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital Ordinary shares no par value, unlimited shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 111,979,981 shares and 108,516,819 shares at September 30, 2025 (unaudited) and December 31, 2024, respectively Additional paid-in capital 1,612,997 1,519,809 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (5,806 (5,500 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (1,265,858 (1,154,130 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 341,333 360,179 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,361,194 1,240,784

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

USD in thousands

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net income (loss) (37,270 (30,570 22 (111,728 (102,705 9 Add: Income tax 7,248 8,985 (19 16,432 26,749 (39 Add: Financial expenses (income), net (5,999 (10,507 (43 (18,111 (31,236 (42 Add: Depreciation and amortization 3,663 2,458 49 10,432 8,131 28 EBITDA (32,358 (29,634 9 (102,975 (99,061 4 Add: Share-based compensation 29,321 31,364 (7 85,016 97,278 (13 Adjusted EBITDA (3,037 1,730 (276 (17,959 (1,783 907

Active Patients on Therapy

September 30, 2025 2024 Optune Gio Optune Lua Total Optune Gio Optune Lua Total Active patients at period end (1) United States 2,176 104 2,280 2,186 14 2,200 International markets: Germany 595 31 626 558 520 12 570 France 499 499 393 393 Japan 474 474 437 437 Other international 533 4 537 506 7 513 International markets Total 2,101 35 2,136 1,894 19 1,913 4,277 139 4,416 4,080 33 4,113

(1) Optune Lua includes both active patients in NSCLC and MPM. Worldwide, there were 39 and 32 active MPM patients on therapy as of September 30, 2025 and 2024 and 100 and 1 active NSCLC patient(s) on therapy as of September 30, 2025 and 2024.

