

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has - for the 33rd consecutive year - adopted a resolution calling for an end to the decades-long United States embargo against Cuba.



An overwhelming majority of the UN's 193 Member States once again urged Washington to lift the measures - despite a noticeable shift in countries choosing to either abstain or side with the U.S.



The resolution, titled 'Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba', was adopted by 165 votes in favour, seven against, and twelve abstentions on Wednesday.



Last year, the measure passed by 187 votes with two against - U.S. and Israel.



Those voting against this year's resolution were the U.S., Israel, Argentina, Hungary, Paraguay, North Macedonia, and Ukraine.



Explaining its decision to abstain, Poland said it reflected 'the selective application of the UN Charter,' citing Cuba's continued support for Russia amid its full-scale and continuing invasion of Ukraine, where Cuban nationals have reportedly been fighting on Moscow's side.



The resolution reiterates the General Assembly's long-standing appeal for all States to reject punitive US legislation such as the Helms-Burton Act of 1996, which Cuba and other countries argue violates international law and the UN Charter.



The Assembly also highlighted measures adopted by former President Barack Obama in 2015 and 2016 to modify some aspects of the embargo, 'which contrast with the measures applied since 2017 (under the first Donald Trump administration) to reinforce its implementation.'



