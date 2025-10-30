

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $5.582 billion, or $6.21 per share. This compares with $970.3 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $6.311 billion or $7.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 53.9% to $17.600 billion from $11.439 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $23.00 to $23.70 Full year revenue guidance: $63.0 to $63.5 Bln



