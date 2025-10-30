

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TPO.F, 9501.T) Thursday said that it slipped to loss in the first half of the year, compared to last year's profit. Sales also fell from a year ago.



The electric utility holding company posted net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 712.40 billion yen or 444.67 yen per share in the first half of the year, compared to net income of 189.56 billion yen or 118.32 yen per share in the same period last year.



During the six-month period, operating income, however, rose to 217.05 billion yen from 199.01 billion yen in the year-ago period. The company said that half-yearly sales declined to 3.15 trillion yen from 3.35 trillion yen in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.



On the Frankfurt Exchange, TPO.F is up 8.81 percent on Thursday's trading at 4.1355 euros.



