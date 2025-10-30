

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $450 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $611 million or $2.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.4% to $64.009 billion from $52.277 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $450 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $64.009 Bln vs. $52.277 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.65 to $9.85



