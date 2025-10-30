

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $158 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Borg Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $3.59 billion from $3.44 billion last year.



Borg Warner Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $158 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $3.59 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $14.1 - $14.3 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News