

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in September, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The unemployment rate held steady at 6.3 percent, in line with expectations.



The number of unemployed increased 65,000 in September from August and by 187,000 from the previous year.



At the same time, the youth jobless rate rose slightly to 14.4 percent from 14.3 percent in August.



In the EU27, the overall unemployment rate was stable at 6.0 percent in September and the youth unemployment rate was unchanged at 14.8 percent, data showed.



