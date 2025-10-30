

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health (CAH) said, for fiscal 2026, it is raising guidance for non-GAAP EPS attributable to company to a range of $9.65 to $9.85. The company noted that this $0.35 increase from the prior range of $9.30 to $9.50 takes into account the strong first quarter performance and expected contributions from the acquisition of Solaris Health, which the company anticipates completing in early November. The company also increased expectations for adjusted free cash flow to $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion, from a prior range of $2.75 billion to $3.25 billion.



For the first quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $450 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $416 million, or $1.70 per share, last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health reported adjusted earnings of $611 million or $2.55 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue rose 22.4% to $64.009 billion from $52.277 billion last year.



Shares of Cardinal Health are up 10% in pre-market trade on Thursday.



