Strong mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault ("CZ Fault") confirmed with multiple broad gold intercepts, including 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au at the Road Cut Zone

High-grade near-surface intersections such as 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au at the Jagger Zone underscore the strength of gold-bearing shears and continuity within the Jagger structural corridor

Excellent down-dip and along-strike continuity demonstrated across a 300-m section of the CZ Fault, reinforcing the Company's structural model and confirming the growth potential of the Kossou Gold Project

Kobo Resources Inc. ("Kobo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: KRI) is pleased to report additional diamond drill results from its ongoing program at the 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project ("Kossou") in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.

Figure 1: Road Cut Zone Drill Hole Location Map and Simplified Geology

Diamond Drill Results Highlights:

Road Cut Zone:

KDD0104 7.0 metres ("m") at 1.20 g/t Au from 72.0 m 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au from 93.0 m

KDD0109 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au from 41.0 m, incl. 6.0 m at 3.77 g/t Au from 45.0 m 10.0 m at 1.86 g/t Au from 204.0 m 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 229.0 m



Jagger Zone

KDD0100 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au from 38.0 m 1.0 m at 3.72 g/t Au from 94.0 m 9.0 m at 1.04 g/t Au from 172.0 m 11.0 m at 1.26 g/t Au from 188.0 m



Edward Gosselin, CEO and Director of Kobo commented: "The latest results continue to confirm strong, continuous gold mineralisation along the Contact Zone Fault. These results also further define parallel gold-bearing shears within both the Road Cut Zone and Jagger Zone structural corridors, reinforcing our confidence in the scale and continuity of the system." He continued: "The new drilling has outlined broad mineralised zones with strong down-dip continuity and encouraging grades near surface and at depth, all consistent with our geological model for Kossou. Together, these results continue to strengthen our view that Kossou hosts a robust and growing gold system with significant potential for resource expansion as drilling progresses."

Road Cut Zone Highlights

Drilling at the Road Cut Zone targeted a 300-m strike length between sections RCZ400 and RCZ700, with results confirming mineralisation along and adjacent to the CZ Fault. Boreholes KDD0104 and KDD0109 on section RCZ600 returned some of the strongest results to date:

KDD0109 intersected 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au from 41.0 m, including 6.0 m at 3.77 g/t Au from 45.0 m, as well as 10.0 m at 1.86 g/t Au from 204.0 m and 11.0 m at 0.51 g/t Au from 229.0 m.

intersected from 41.0 m, including from 45.0 m, as well as from 204.0 m and from 229.0 m. KDD0104 returned 13.0 m at 1.49 g/t Au from 93 m and 7.0 m at 1.20 g/t Au from 72 m, located approximately 20 m west of the CZ Fault.

The mineralised intersections in boreholes KDD0104 and KDD0109 along the CZ Fault are comparable in both grade and thicknesses reported previously in borehole KDD0098. This hole shows a good degree of consistency and continuity down dip of the prominent shear zone.

The upper mineralised intersection of 10.0 m at 2.50 g/t Au in KDD0109 also confirms an excellent down-dip continuity of gold mineralisation first identified in hole KDD0014 (9.0 m at 4.27 g/t Au), establishing a robust, gold-bearing structure up to 175.0 m from the main fault.

Additional intercepts along the CZ Fault include 10.0 m at 0.55 g/t Au and 5.0 m at 1.75 g/t Au in KDD0102, while KDD0105 returned a 1 m interval at 5.05 g/t Au associated with quartz veining south of RCZ600. Collectively, the Road Cut Zone results confirm consistent gold mineralisation along a 150-200 m section of the CZ Fault, highlighting its potential as a major first-order control on mineralisation.

Jagger Zone Highlights

Drilling at the Jagger Zone was completed across two 50-m sections (JZ750 and JZ800), designed to test continuity within the central shear and southern extensions of the zone.

KDD0100 intersected 1.0 m at 17.30 g/t Au from 38.0 m , 9.0 m at 1.04 g/t Au from 172.0 m , and 11.0 m at 1.26 g/t Au from 188.0 m , demonstrating higher grades and continuity within the core of the Jagger shear zone compared to earlier holes (e.g., KDD0031 4.0 m at 3.26 g/t Au

intersected , , and , demonstrating higher grades and continuity within the core of the Jagger shear zone compared to earlier holes (e.g., KDD0106 returned 3.3 m at 0.96 g/t Au from 62.7 m near surface, confirming the presence of mineralised shears along the southern continuation of Structure 6.

Although shallow holes KDD0106 and KDD0108 intersected lower-grade mineralisation, results at depth confirm that well-defined shears persist below 200 m, warranting follow-up drilling to extend these high-grade zones down dip.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Diamond Drill Hole Results

BHID East North Elev. Az. Dip Depth From

(m) To

(m) Int. (m) Au (g/t) Target KDD0100 228942 775108 386 70 -50 413.40 19 21 2 0.38 Jagger 38 39 1 17.30* Jagger 94 95 1 3.72 Jagger 114 116 2 0.35 Jagger 172 181 9 1.04 Jagger incl. 172 178 6 1.47 Jagger 188 199 11 1.26 Jagger 347 351 4 0.83 Jagger 357 359 2 0.79 Jagger KDD0101 228459 776315 244 70 -50 236.30 39 41 2 11.45 RCZ 133 137 4 0.42 RCZ 199 201.2 2.2 1.11 RCZ 219 221 2 1.53 RCZ KDD0102 228490 776220 242 70 -50 251.30 153 155 2 0.73 RCZ 159 162 3 0.74 RCZ 185 195 10 0.96 RCZ 212 217 5 1.75 RCZ KDD0103 228941 775054 386 70 -50 329.40 184 186 2 0.69 Jagger 203 206 3 1.05 Jagger 229 233 4 0.50 Jagger 245 255 10 0.31 Jagger 265 267 2 0.36 Jagger KDD0104 228613 776212 201 70 -50 134.30 43 50 7 0.62 RCZ incl. 45 47 2 1.09 RCZ 72 79 7 1.20 RCZ 93 106 13 1.49 RCZ KDD0105 228645 776170 216 70 -50 164.30 92 93 1 5.05* RCZ KDD0106 229199 775148 309 70 -50 122.40 13 14 1 13.20* Jagger 35 41 6 0.70 Jagger 62.7 66 3.3 0.96 Jagger 102 104 2 1.11 Jagger 116 118 2 1.00 Jagger KDD0107 228672 776127 232 70 -50 179.30 No Significant Intersections RCZ KDD0108 229145 775182 324 70 -50 152.40 No Significant Intersections RCZ KDD0109 228501 776171 241 70 -50 266.30 41 51 10 2.50 RCZ incl. 45 51 6 3.77 RCZ incl. 50 51 1 13.50 RCZ 192 198 6 0.67 RCZ 204 214 10 1.86 RCZ 221 223 2 0.56 RCZ 229 240 11 0.51 RCZ 246 247 1 6.94* RCZ Notes: Cut-off using 2.0 m at 0.30 g/t Au Intervals are reported with no more than 3.0 m of internal dilution of less than 0.30 g/t Au except where indicated with

An accurate dip and strike and controls of mineralisation are unconfirmed and mineralised zones are reported as downhole lengths. Drill holes are planned to intersect mineralised zones perpendicular to interpreted targets. All intercepts reported are downhole distances, true widths are unknown.

Sampling, QA/QC, and Analytical Procedures

Drill core was logged and sampled by Kobo personnel at site. Drill cores were sawn in half, with one half remaining in the core box and the other half secured into new plastic sample bags with sample number tickets. Core samples are drilled using HQ core barrels to below the level of oxidation and then reduced to NQ core barrels for the remainder of the bore hole. Samples are transported to the SGS Côte d'Ivoire facility in Yamoussoukro by Kobo personnel where the entire sample was prepared for analysis (prep code PRP86/PRP94). Sample splits of 50 grams were then analysed for gold using 50g Fire Assay as per SGS Geochem Method FAA505. QA/QC procedures for the drill program include insertion of a certificated standards every 20 samples, a blank every 20 samples and a duplicate sample every 20 samples. All QAQC control samples returned values within acceptable limits.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Sarjeant, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sarjeant is the President and Chief Operating Officer and Director of Kobo.

About Kobo Resources Inc.

Kobo Resources is a growth-focused gold exploration company with a compelling new gold discovery in Côte d'Ivoire, one of West Africa's most prolific and developing gold districts, hosting several multi-million-ounce gold mines. The Company's 100%-owned Kossou Gold Project is located approximately 20 km northwest of the capital city of Yamoussoukro and is directly adjacent to one of the region's largest gold mines with established processing facilities.

With over 24,411 metres of diamond drilling, nearly 5,900 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling, and 5,900 metres of trenching completed since 2023, Kobo has made significant progress in defining the scale and prospectivity of its Kossou's Gold Project. Exploration has focused on multiple high-priority targets within a 9+ km strike length of highly prospective gold-in-soil geochemical anomalies, with drilling confirming extensive mineralisation at the Jagger, Road Cut, and Kadie Zones. The latest phase of drilling has further refined structural controls on gold mineralisation, setting the stage for the next phase of systematic exploration and resource development.

Beyond Kossou, the Company is advancing exploration at its Kotobi Permit and is actively expanding its land position in Côte d'Ivoire with prospective ground, aligning with its strategic vision for long-term growth in-country. Kobo remains committed to identifying and developing new opportunities to enhance its exploration portfolio within highly prospective gold regions of West Africa. Kobo offers investors the exciting combination of high-quality gold prospects led by an experienced leadership team with in-country experience. Kobo's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KRI". For more information, please visit www.koboresources.com.

