Silver X Mining Corp.: Silver X Engages Independent Strategic Consulting Firm and Appoints General Manager

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged, an independent strategic advisory firm, co-led by Ernesto Balarezo and Patricia Kosa, and has appointed Ricardo Martínez as General Manager, effective immediately. These steps reinforce Silver X's commitment to operational excellence, cost discipline and a clear path toward profitable, sustainable production.

"As we enter the next stage of Silver X's transformation, our focus is on efficiency, reliability, and disciplined growth," said José María García, Chief Executive Officer. "Engaging an independent strategic advisory team - co-led by partners Ernesto Balarezo and Patty Kosa - adds proven strategic and operational depth, while Ricardo's appointment strengthens day-to-day execution. Together, these steps sharpen our ability to deliver sustainable, long-term profitability."

Strategic Advisor

The independent firm has been engaged on a mandate-based, non-exclusive basis to support Silver X's operational transformation, organizational effectiveness and performance management programs. The partners will work with the CEO and the General Manager to strengthen execution and embed accountability across the business.

Ernesto Balarezo, Partner, has 30+ years of executive experience in the mining sector worldwide. He has served as General Manager and Vice President of Operations at Hochschild Mining, Vice President for Gold Fields for the Americas, and most recently as Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Metals, where he led a major operational turnaround that significantly increased the company's market value prior to its sale.

Patricia Kosa, Partner, is a Corporate lawyer and strategic advisor with 20+ years in the mining sector across the Americas. Former Vice President Legal at Sierra Metals; previously legal & compliance Director for Gold Fields in the Americas. Focus on governance, compliance, sustainability, turnarounds and complex cross-border transactions.

Appointment of General Manager

Mr. Martínez has been engaged with Silver X for the past two years in leadership and advisory roles. A specialist in talent development and organizational strategy, he is recognized for building high-performance teams and embedding accountability and strategic execution across operations. As General Manager, he will focus on organizational alignment and the disciplined execution of Silver X's business plan.

Together, these strategic appointments will support the CEO and Silver X's operational team to guide organizational improvement and performance management initiatives. Silver X will continue to update the market on key milestones as operational programs are implemented and results achieved.

Stock Options

To further align leadership with shareholder interests, the Company intends to issue up to 450,000 stock options to this team, vesting over the next 12 months in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Silver X

Silver X Mining Corp. is a rapidly expanding silver producer and developer advancing the Nueva Recuperada Project in Peru, a 20,795-hectare, district-scale land package with two mining units and over 200 targets. Current production at the Tangana Mining Unit is scaling alongside the planned restart of the Plata Mine, supporting a path to ~6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. With immediate revenue, scalable growth, and long-term discovery upside - all within one integrated project - Silver X is building the next-generation silver company defined by growth, resilience, and responsible mining. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

