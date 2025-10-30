Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.10.2025
WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
30.10.25 | 12:54
82,50 Euro
-0,60 % -0,50
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
30.10.2025 12:38 Uhr
Entergy Corporation: Investing in the Future: Entergy Partners With NOABJ To Raise Funds for Scholarships

Empowering the next generation of communications professionals

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / For the third year in a row, Entergy has partnered with the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists to support its mission of inspiring Black students to pursue careers in journalism and communications. As the presenting sponsor of the annual scholarship brunch.

For the third year in a row, Entergy has partnered with the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists to support its mission of inspiring Black students to pursue careers in journalism and communications. As the presenting sponsor of the annual scholarship brunch. Entergy helped NOABJ double the number of scholarships awarded to students in Louisiana.

The event also celebrated industry legends who paved the way for journalists and communications professionals in the Greater New Orleans area.

A highlight was the presentation of the Unsung Hero Award by Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, and Martin Jackson, line superintendent for Entergy Louisiana. Presented annually, this award recognizes media professionals who work hard behind the scenes to make a difference in our community. This year, Willie Wilson, a distinguished 30-year photojournalist and WWL-TV's first full-time Black photographer, received the award.

"Entergy is proud to once again serve as the presenting sponsor of the New Orleans Association of Black Journalists Jazz Brunch," said Rodriguez. "We're honored to support NOABJ's mission to empower the next generation of journalists and to recognize Willie Wilson with the 2025 Unsung Hero Award."

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/investing-in-the-future-entergy-partners-with-noabj-to-raise-funds-for-scholarships-1093501

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
