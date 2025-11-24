Entergy Corporation: Entergy Texas' Power To Care Golf Charity Classic Raises More Than $725,000 for Vulnerable Customers and Individuals With Disabilities

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Entergy Corporation:

More than just another day on the course, The Power to Care Golf Charity Classic turned friendly competition into meaningful support for vulnerable Southeast Texas residents. Employees, community partners and sponsors came together at The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course to raise more than $362,000 for The Power to Care. With dollar-for-dollar matching contributions from corporate shareholders, $725,000 will provide critical assistance to seniors, individuals with disabilities and other vulnerable neighbors facing financial hardships.

"Each year, this event showcases what's possible when our employees and partners come together with a shared purpose," said Ryan Magee, Entergy Texas' Director of Public Affairs. "Every dollar raised helps our neighbors stay safe and comfortable in their homes, and it's our mission to continue supporting our customers who need a helping hand."

This year's tournament, sponsored by Mitsubishi Power, brought together more than 200 participants in the spirit of giving. Since its inception in 1983, the Power to Care program has provided more than $11.3 million in assistance, helping customers pay over 95,000 utility bills. Year after year, the program proves that even small contributions can make a big difference, offering financial relief and peace of mind to those in need.

"We love being here to support The Power to Care," said Brittany Benson, LTSA Regional Director, Mitsubishi Power. "People is at the core of what power generation is all about for both Mitsubishi Power and Entergy. It's been a beautiful partnership, and we're happy to continue supporting this initiative."

For customers seeking help with their bills, Entergy offers a range of resources through its Bill Toolkit. The toolkit provides an overview of payment options-such as Level Billing and Pick-A-Date-along with information on customer assistance programs and ways to manage energy usage.

Learn more about The Power to Care program or donate by visiting Entergy.com/care.

Entergy Texas provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. power grid, which is a regional transmission organization responsible for administering the transmission systems of member utilities in 15 states stretching across the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, Entergy delivers more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergytexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

