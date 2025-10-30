

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Carlsberg AS (CABGY.PK) on Thursday reported revenue of DKK 24.139 billion for the third quarter, up 17.8% from last year, driven by the positive acquisition impact of 21.5% from Britvic and the consolidation of Gorkha Brewery in Nepal.



Volume grew 16.2% year-on-year for the quarter.



For the 9-month period, revenue rose 18.1% to DKK 69.994 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects organic growth in operating profit before special items of 3-5%.



