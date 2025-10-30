

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.201 billion, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $1.211 billion, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.318 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $12.222 billion from $11.892 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 - $6.60 Full year revenue guidance: $47.5 - $48.0 Bln



