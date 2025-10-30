

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Prysmian S.p.A. (PRY.MI) on Thursday reported sharply higher results for the first nine months of 2025, driven by solid sales growth.



Profit before tax (EBT) surged to EUR 1.338 billion from EUR 757 million a year earlier.



EBIT rose to EUR 1.554 billion from EUR 890 million, while Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 1.344 billion from EUR 1.086 billion.



EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) grew to EUR 2.099 billion from EUR 1.269 billion, while Adjusted EBITDA climbed 26% to EUR 1.776 billion from EUR 1.409 billion.



Net income advanced to EUR 1.039 billion, compared with EUR 590 million in the same period of 2024, while Group net income grew to EUR 1.022 billion from EUR 575 million.



Revenue for the nine months increased 18.8% year-on-year to EUR 14.684 billion, driven by organic growth of 5.7%.



