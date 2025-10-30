CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Adds Features To Expand AZT PROTECT Into the Embedded IIOT Market

AZT Feature Set Allows ARIA to Target the Industrial Internet of Things Market with on Device Embedded Application Lockdown and Cyberattack Protection

LOWELL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI) today announced a new feature set that allows OEMs to integrate patented AZT PROTECT into their products to provide a level of protection that up until today was not available on embedded RTU routers, IOT gateways, Smart Meters and other intelligent edge devices that make up the distributed control points in expanding world of connected things.

Today's IIOT device market is protected primarily by firewalling and network-based Denial of Service suppression solution. Acknowledged as vital, but in no way sufficient to provide the level of protection required to stop today's attacks targeting the device applications and OS.

ARIA in response to feedback from device manufacturers created a version of AZT that would be able to run on ARM core and other distributed device chip-set environments running specialized embedded Linux distributions as well embedded Windows OS versions.

The IIOT market is seeking solutions like ARIA's AZT PROTECT, which provides:

Simple deployment and operation: An easy-to-operate OS and application lockdown solution that prevents unscheduled service disruptive updates

Reliable cyberattack protection: Security that does not require security updates, never needs remote truck rolls, and will provide sustainable protection for the life of the device.

Simple deployment and operation: An easy to install and operate system - that auto installs and can run fully monitored or completely autonomous on a standalone device-by-device deployment. One that ranges from always connected to one that is never connected but always fully protected - Supporting a full range of application use cases.

Extended system life: Safeguards older OS based systems that are difficult to - or can't be patched, protecting the OS and application from exploits.

Scalable: Works easily in small standalone remote deployments to 10s of thousands of connected devices.

"We are very pleased with ARIA's AZT solution which worked with the vendor of our tower monitoring gateways to provide critical defense in depth capabilities" said the spokesperson at an African cell tower operator "We have been looking for an on-device approach to lock down the OS and applications from unscheduled updates and cyberattacks. We can't control which contractors from wireless providers have access into the towers and need to protect from network and well as locally introduced supply chain attacks. Sometimes the wrong application updates can be applied, and this can take tower operations down. AZT PROTECT stops both from happening."

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from unintended updates as well as attacks such as stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. In addition, AZT stops code-based exploits that previously had to be stopped by OS based security patches, thus extending the useful life of such legacy operating system-based production systems - once such patches are no longer provided by the vendor.

The solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from unscheduled updates and adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

To learn more about the capabilities between Acronis and ARIA's AZT PROTECT, visit: www.ariacybersecurity.com/aria-azt-protect/

About ARIA Cybersecurity

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

ARIA Cybersecurity Media Contact

Gary Southwell

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aria-cybersecurity-adds-features-to-expand-azt-protecttm-into-the-1093482