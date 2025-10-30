THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT DIRECTED AT OR INTENDED TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO PERSONS WHO ARE CITIZEN OR RESIDENT OF OR LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, SWITZERLAND, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THE EXTENSION OF AVAILABILITY OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BREACH ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION OF OR WOULD REQUIRE ANY REGISTRATION OR LICENCING WITHIN SUCH JURISDICTION.

Materialise NV (Nasdaq: MTLS), a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services, today announced its plans to pursue an additional listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels, to complement the existing Nasdaq listing of its American depositary shares (ADSs) representing ordinary shares, and to launch an ADS buyback program.

"At Materialise, we are proud of our heritage and our global ambitions," says Brigitte de Vet, CEO of Materialise. "Pursuing an additional listing on Euronext Brussels is a natural step in broadening our investor base while continuing to build on our global growth strategy. By aligning our roots with our vision, we aim to create long-term value for shareholders and support innovation across industries from healthcare to aerospace, and beyond."

The listing is designed to further enhance Materialise's profile and expand its investor base, reflecting the company's commitment to both US and European investors. While the company's Nasdaq listing remains integral to the company's global strategy, an additional listing will allow investors in Materialise to hold and deal in shares on Euronext (and become shareholders of the company) as well as to hold and deal in ADSs on Nasdaq. The plan to pursue an additional listing represents a proactive step to connect its heritage with its global ambitions, ensuring the company's ability to drive growth and deliver meaningful impact in multiple sectors.

A listing on Euronext Brussels may also give the company access to additional capital in the future if needed, and is intended to create additional liquidity options for shareholders of the company.

In addition, a listing on Euronext Brussels will provide Materialise with enhanced operational flexibility, including the option to initiate ADS and/or share buyback programs (see below).

No shares will be offered and no capital will be raised in connection with the listing of the company's shares on Euronext Brussels. The listing is expected to happen on or around November 20, 2025. KBC Securities acts as the listing agent for Materialise's listing on Euronext Brussels.

ADS buyback program

On October 27, 2025, the company's Board of Directors approved an up to EUR 30 million ADS buyback program over Nasdaq, subject to and with effect from not earlier than (i) the publication in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette of the approval by the company's general shareholders' meeting to be held on November 14, 2025 of the authorization to the Board of Directors to buy back shares and (ii) the completion of the listing of the company's shares on Euronext Brussels. Repurchases are expected to be initiated by no later than January 2026 and executed within 12 months following initiation. However, the initiation, timing and amount of repurchases pursuant to the program will depend on a variety of factors including market conditions. Based on the closing price of the Company's ADSs on Nasdaq on October 28, 2025, this amount represented approximately 6.1 million ADSs. Such number of ADSs will fluctuate depending on share price movements. The company is under no obligation to acquire any amount of ADSs. The ADS buyback program would be implemented in accordance with market practice and in compliance with the applicable law and regulations. To this end, the company expects an independent financial intermediary would be appointed to repurchase on the basis of a discretionary mandate. During the ADS buyback program, the company would regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made (if any) as required by law. This information would also be available on the investor relations pages of Materialise's website under the News section (https://investors.materialise.com/news). The company's current intention is to hold any ADSs acquired (or underlying shares) in treasury and may in the future use these as a consideration for mergers and acquisitions, aligning with Materialise's vision for scaling its operations in key sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, and defense, and/or otherwise dispose of those ADSs or shares, including for potential share delivery commitments under future equity incentive plans. The program would be executed under the powers proposed to be granted at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on November 14, 2025.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities

