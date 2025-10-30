In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - up 134% at $6.92 VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 119% at $3.95 ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - up 29% at $7.78 VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) - up 28% at $2.96 Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) - up 27% at $91.88 Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) - up 22% at $22.84 Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) - up 19% at $62.25 GeoPark Limited (GPRK) - up 18% at $7.84 Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) - up 14% at $151.20 FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) - up 14% at $54.50

In the Red - Premarket Losers

FMC Corporation (FMC) - down 29% at $20.60 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - down 23% at $79.80 Veru Inc. (VERU) - down 22% at $2.71 Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) - down 20% at $25.28 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) - down 17% at $32.86 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - down 15% at $11.06 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) - down 10% at $120.48 eBay Inc. (EBAY) - down 8% at $90.98 CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) - down 8% at $4.00 Carvana Co. (CVNA) - down 7% at $328.00

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.