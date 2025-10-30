SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - At 7:45 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) - up 134% at $6.92
- VCI Global Limited (VCIG) - up 119% at $3.95
- ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - up 29% at $7.78
- VivoSim Labs, Inc. (VIVS) - up 28% at $2.96
- Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) - up 27% at $91.88
- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (TECX) - up 22% at $22.84
- Metsera, Inc. (MTSR) - up 19% at $62.25
- GeoPark Limited (GPRK) - up 18% at $7.84
- Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) - up 14% at $151.20
- FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) - up 14% at $54.50
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- FMC Corporation (FMC) - down 29% at $20.60
- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) - down 23% at $79.80
- Veru Inc. (VERU) - down 22% at $2.71
- Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) - down 20% at $25.28
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) - down 17% at $32.86
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) - down 15% at $11.06
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) - down 10% at $120.48
- eBay Inc. (EBAY) - down 8% at $90.98
- CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) - down 8% at $4.00
- Carvana Co. (CVNA) - down 7% at $328.00
