

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $145 million, or $3.68 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $2.56 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.4% to $3.19 billion from $2.74 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



