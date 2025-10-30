

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $180 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $3.499 billion from $3.453 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $180 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $3.499 Bln vs. $3.453 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.15



