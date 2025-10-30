

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $446 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $907 million, or $2.69 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $4.150 billion from $4.144 billion last year.



