

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.927 billion, or $4.34 per share. This compares with $3.263 billion, or $3.53 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.961 billion or $4.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $8.602 billion from $7.369 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.927 Bln. vs. $3.263 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.34 vs. $3.53 last year. -Revenue: $8.602 Bln vs. $7.369 Bln last year.



