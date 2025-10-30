RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join Connect Biopharma's Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on November 3

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 30, 2025 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar with Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:CNTB) (Connect Biopharma, Connect or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming care for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, on November 3, 2025, at 4:15 p.m. ET.

During the exclusive event, featuring Connect Biopharma's CEO, Barry Quart, PharmD, attendees will gain insights into how Connect Biopharma is advancing next-generation biologic therapies designed to transform treatment for severe respiratory diseases. The Company's lead candidate, rademikibart, is a differentiated, next-generation monoclonal antibody targeting IL-4Ra with the potential to set a new standard in the treatment of acute and chronic asthma and COPD. Backed by strong global Phase 2 data showing rapid improvement in lung function and a favorable safety profile, rademikibart is now being advanced through Phase 2 "Seabreeze STAT" studies in acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, with topline data expected in the first half of 2026. Dr. Quart will discuss the Company's clear regulatory path to Phase 3 trials, robust financial position with cash runway into 2027, and large commercial opportunity exceeding $5 billion in combined peak sales potential across asthma and COPD, positioning Connect Biopharma as a catalyst-driven growth story in immunology and respiratory medicine.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/CNTB/81394173620

Questions can be pre-submitted to CNTB@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About Rademikibart

Rademikibart is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Ra), a common subunit of interleukin-4 receptor (IL-4) and interleukin-13 receptor (IL-13). We believe that by binding with IL-4Ra, rademikibart can block the functions of IL-4 and IL-13 effectively, thereby blocking the T helper 2 (Th2) inflammatory pathway to achieving the goal of treating Th2 related inflammatory diseases such as atopic dermatitis and asthma.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming care for asthma and COPD. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company is advancing rademikibart, a next-generation, potentially best-in-class antibody designed to target IL-4Ra. The Company is currently conducting global clinical studies of rademikibart for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, areas with significant unmet need. Connect also has an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for rademikibart with Simcere in China.

For more information visit www.connectbiopharma.com.

About RedChip Companies

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

CNTB@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-connect-biopharmas-exclusive-live-investor-webinar-and-qand-1093497